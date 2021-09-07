Cloud Computing Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Cloud Computing Services Market
This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Cloud Computing is the practice of sharing a network of remote servers which are hosted on the Internet to store, process, and manage data rather than on a local server or a personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space through which all the devices in the network can access data simultaneously. The use of Cloud computing technology not only gives cost benefits but also makes applications accessible to all devices in the network at any time and from any location.
The major services provided by cloud computing technology are Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). IaaS is most basic cloud computing model which provides physical or virtual machines and other resources. PaaS cloud providers deliver a computing platform such as operating system. Finally, SaaS cloud provides access to application software and databases.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Microsoft
IBM
Aliyun
Google Cloud Platform
Salesforce
Rackspace
SAP
Oracle
Vmware
DELL
EMC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Everything as a Service (XaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud IoT Services
Carrier Cloud Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)
1.4.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
1.4.4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
1.4.5 Everything as a Service (XaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cloud IoT Services
1.5.3 Carrier Cloud Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
12.1.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Aliyun
12.4.1 Aliyun Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.4.4 Aliyun Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Aliyun Recent Development
12.5 Google Cloud Platform
12.5.1 Google Cloud Platform Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.5.4 Google Cloud Platform Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Google Cloud Platform Recent Development
12.6 Salesforce
12.6.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.7 Rackspace
12.7.1 Rackspace Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.7.4 Rackspace Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Rackspace Recent Development
12.8 SAP
12.8.1 SAP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Computing Services Introduction
12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud Computing Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SAP Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
