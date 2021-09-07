Decorative Tile Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Countless Growth Opportunities, Business Insights and Forecast 2023

Global Decorative Tile Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Decorative Tile Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Decorative Tile Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product (Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Stone Tiles, and Others), By Application (Floors, Walls, and others), By End-Use (Residential and Commercial) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4277

Global Decorative Tiles Market Synopsis

Decorative tiles are made from different materials such as ceramic, porcelain, marble, as well as, stone. These tiles are specifically designed to suit the construction theme. These tiles are used to enhance the value of the construction by adding personality to the wall or floor and adding depth to the interior design.

As per the report, Market Research Future (MRFR) has stated that the global decorative tiles market is likely to record a healthy CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period. Various factors are likely to be responsible for the decorative tiles market growth. Governments in various countries have started announcing supportive initiatives to promote their construction sector. Further, an increase in the disposable income of the population in emerging economies is anticipated to contribute heavily to the rising investors and buyers of property. Moreover, lower down payments required to book homes has encouraged many homebuyers to apply for bank loans, in turn, elevating growth in the construction sector. However, even though many factors are propelling the demand for decorative tiles, some factors are posing as market restraints in the long run. One of the primary factors is the lack of experienced and trained workers in the decorative tiles domain.

Key Players

Some of the remarkable players in the global decorative tiles market include-

RAK Ceramics (UAE)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Group Lamosa (Mexico)

Roca Sanitario S.A. (Spain)

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A (Italy)

Gruppo Concorde S.p.A. (Italy)

Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)

Pamesa Cerámica SL (Spain)

Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co. Ltd. (China)

Industry Update

March 2019: Rwanda Polytechnic has developed recycled tiles that are sustainable, in collaboration with Coldharbour Tile. These tiles are made from recycled plastic. Coldharbour Tile is a venture that uses high-density polyethylene to create these decorative tiles.

Market Segmentation

MRFR segments the global decorative tiles market on the basis of product, end-use, application, and region. The global decorative tiles market is segmented into ceramic tiles, stone tiles, and porcelain tiles based on product. The ceramic tiles segment held the biggest market share of 47.92% in 2016 with a USD 53,805.1 million market value. The ceramic tiles segment is also projected to harness a 3.98% CAGR through the forecast period. Factors causative to the growth of the ceramic tiles segment include easy maintenance and high durability of the tiles. Also, ceramic tiles are scratch proof, encouraging a high adoption rate of the same. Porcelain tiles segment was the second largest market share, following the ceramic tiles segment, in 2016. During the same year, the porcelain tiles segment was valued at USD 28,530.6 million. Porcelain tiles boast a low water absorption rate, are denser and also have higher durability than ceramic tiles, fueling substantial growth to the segment. The porcelain tiles segment is estimated to garner the uppermost CAGR at 4.14% during the review period. Whereas, the stone tiles segment is anticipated to ascend at 3.82% CAGR by the end of 2023.

On the basis of application, the global decorative tiles market is segmented into floors and walls. The floors segment accounted for the biggest market share of 54.56% in 2016, holding a market value of USD 61,260.6 million. The floors segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42%, garnering the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of the floors segment include changing consumer preferences and rising aesthetic values in the private construction sector. The walls segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. Tiles on walls are usually used for decorative and design enhancement purposes.

Based on end use, the decorative tiles market is segmented into residential and commercial the residential sector is anticipated to create the largest demand for decorative tiles during the forecast period. The residential segment was valued at USD 64,775 million in 2016, and it held a 57.69% market share for decorative tiles. It is also estimated to record a 4.37% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of the residential and private construction sector include the rising disposable incomes and an increasing focus on visually pleasing aesthetics. The commercial segment is anticipated to showcase a 3.34% CAGR during the review period. It was valued at USD 47,506.2 million in 2016.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global decorative tiles market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is assessed to grasp the largest market share and grow at the highest CAGR of 4.23% through the assessment period. With an increase in the number of supermarkets in Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel growth in the region. Europe is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the review period. North America will witness a 3.44% CAGR during the forecast period.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4277

Scope of Report

The report for Global Decorative Tiles Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Decorative Tile Market, by Type

Table 2 Global Decorative Tile Market, by Application

Table 3 Global Decorative Tile Market, by End User

Table 4 Global Decorative Tile Market, by Regions

Table 5 North America Decorative Tile Market, by Type

Table 6 North America Decorative Tile Market, by Application

Table 7 North America Decorative Tile Market, by End User

Table 8 U.s. Decorative Tile Market, by Type

Continued…….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Application

Figure 2 Global Decorative Tile Market: by Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Decorative Tile Market: by Application (%)

Figure 4 Global Decorative Tile Market: by End User (%)

Figure 5 Global Decorative Tile Market: by Region

Figure 6 North America Decorative Tile Market, by Type (%)

Figure 7 North America Decorative Tile Market, by Application (%)

Figure 8 North America Decorative Tile Market, by End User (%)

Continued…..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Decorative Tile Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/decorative-tile-market-4277

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.