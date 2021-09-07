Demand for Stainless Steel Foil Market to Surge in the End-use Industry During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market – Overview

Corrosion is the biggest problem for most of the end users which need metals for packaging applications. As a result of this, manufacturers are looking for corrosion resistant metal packaging applications like stainless steel foil which provide an edge over other metal packaging applications. Furthermore, stainless steel foil are comparatively lighter and tough owing to special coating applied on it. In addition, stainless steel foil are also less expensive as compared to other metal packaging applications. One of the crucial factors that increases the preference towards stainless steel foil is the extended shelf life provided by the products. A large number of end use industry face problems related to damage, decay, spoilage, etc. due to exposure to humidity and air, which have resulted in the need for packaging solution like stainless steel foil. Excellent vapor barrier protection with water proof sealing provided by stainless steel foil makes it possible for retailers and vendors to increase shipment distance of packaged goods. Stainless steel foil provides better high strength to weight ratio as well as resistance towards oxidation at high temperature. 304 grade stainless steel foil is the most commonly used owing to less amount of carbon content which eliminates the chances of corrosion.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market – Dynamics

The stainless steel foil market is expected to grow significantly owing to upsurge demand for lightweight and tough metal packaging solution across the globe. Stainless steel foils can be easily converted to alloys which are used in dairy, food, & pharmaceutical industry. Nevertheless the material is very strong, stainless steel foil can be trimmed, perforated or pressed in order to provide better fit for desired applications. In addition, stainless steel foil can easily mix with additives like chromium, nickel, etc. which increases its strength and durability of the product. Furthermore, stainless steel foil can withstand high temperature with ultra-high vacuum (UHV) compatibility as compared to aluminum foil.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9122

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market – Segmentation

The global stainless steel foil market is segmented by grade type, product type, material type, application, and end use. The pricing for stainless steel foil has being done based on grade type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of tonnes.

On the basis of grade type, the global stainless steel foil market is segmented into – 304 stainless steel, 316 stainless steel & Others (430, 201, 301, 309, 302, 321 and 347)

On the basis of product type, the global stainless steel foil market is segmented into – Austenitic stainless steel, Ferritic stainless steel, Martensitic stainless steel & Duplex stainless steel

On the basis of material type, the global stainless steel foil market is segmented into – Iron, Chromium, Nickel, Molybdenum & Others (Manganese)

On the basis of applications, the global stainless steel foil market is segmented into – Void Filling, Cornering, Insulation & Blocking & Bracing

On the basis of end use, the global stainless steel foil market is segmented into – Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Defense, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Industrial, Food & Others

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market – Regional Overview

U.S. stainless steel foil market in North America region is expected to dominate the market owing to extensive usage of stainless steel foil for automotive and aerospace industry. India and China are expected to witness substantial growth for Asia Pacific stainless steel foil market. However, the Middle East & Africa stainless steel foil market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the stainless steel foil market are ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel Limited, Jindal Stainless Ltd., Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Hollinbrow Precision Products (UK) Ltd., AK Steel Corporation, All Foils, Inc., Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd., A.J. Oster, LLC, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., etc. Some of the local and unorganized players are also expected to contribute to the stainless steel foil market during the forecast period.