Digital Experience Management Software (DEMS) Market 2019 Global Key Players: Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Salesforce.Com, Inc, SDL Plc, Sitecore
Digital Experience Management Software Market Scenario:
SAP SE Company is one of the major player in the digital experience management software market is has developed SAP HANA cloud platform for enhancing existing business and develop new application. Infosys is a prominent player in the digital experience management software and offers digital platform to manage and personalized user experience across all channels, touch points and devices. It offers services such as lean portals, content services, campaign services and enterprise integration.
The emerging trend in digital experience management software market includes rising competition between businesses and growing demand for improved customer satisfaction experience. Oracle Corporation; one of the prominent industry player recently launched its Oracle Content and Experience Cloud also known as digital experience cloud.
This software empower organization by managing and delivering content to numerous digital channels to increase customer engagements with employees, customers and partners.
The Digital Experience Management Software Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 9 Billion by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Major Key Players:
- Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
- Infosys (India)
- Com, Inc. (U.S.)
- SDL Plc (U.K.)
- Sitecore (Denmark)
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)
- Acquia (U.S.)
- Demandware, Inc. (U.S.)
Regional Analysis:
North America region accounts for highest market share in digital experience management software market owing to presence of major players in the region and adoption of digital experience management software solution by small and large enterprises. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the digital experience management software market in the region.
Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR. Enterprises in the region are investing in digital experience tools to improve business efficiency and productivity and growing e-commerce company in the region is boosting the market in the region.
Segments:
Digital Experience Management Software market for segment on the basis of components, deployment, organization size and vertical.
By Solution:
- Web Content Management
- Multi-Channel Customer Communication Management
- Customer Relationship Management
- Digital Employee Experience
- Web Portals
- Customer Experience Management
- Analytics
By Service:
- Professional Service
- Support And Maintenance Services
Digital Experience Management Software Market by Deployment:
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Digital Experience Management Software Market by Organization Size:
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Customer analytic Market by Vertical:
- Government
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Travel & Hospitality
- Transportation & Logistics
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
