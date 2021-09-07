Digital Piano Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

— Global Digital Piano Market

Description

A digital piano is a modern electronic musical instrument, a variation of electronic keyboard or synthesizer designed to serve primarily as an alternative to the traditional acoustic piano, both in the way it feels to play and in the sound produced.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Piano in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, the major manufacturers of digital piano are Yamaha, CASIO, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Samick, KAWAI, Roland, etc. Yamaha is the world leader, holding 32.6 % sales market share in 2016.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamaha

CASIO

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group

Samick

KORG

KAWAI

Roland

Ringway Tech

YOUNG CHANG

Xinghai Piano Group

Clavia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vertical Digital Piano

Grand Digital Piano

Portable Digital Piano

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Performance

Learning and Teaching

Entertainment

Other

