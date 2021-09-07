Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M (US)

Conduent Business Services

Q-Free (Norway)

Cubic Transportation Systems (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Thales (France)

Transurban (Australia)

International Road Dynamics (Canada)

Raytheon (US)

The Revenue Markets (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Toll Collect (Germany)

Perceptics (US)

TransCore (US)

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection (Taiwan)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI)

Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC)

Back Office and Integration, and Violation Enforcement System (VES)

Market segment by Application, split into

Highway

Urban

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

