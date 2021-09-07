Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M (US)
Conduent Business Services
Q-Free (Norway)
Cubic Transportation Systems (US)
Siemens (Germany)
Thales (France)
Transurban (Australia)
International Road Dynamics (Canada)
Raytheon (US)
The Revenue Markets (US)
Schneider Electric (France)
Toll Collect (Germany)
Perceptics (US)
TransCore (US)
Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection (Taiwan)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI)
Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC)
Back Office and Integration, and Violation Enforcement System (VES)
Market segment by Application, split into
Highway
Urban
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI)
1.4.3 Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC)
1.4.4 Back Office and Integration, and Violation Enforcement System (VES)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Highway
1.5.3 Urban
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Market Size
2.2 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3M (US)
12.1.1 3M (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Introduction
12.1.4 3M (US) Revenue in Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3M (US) Recent Development
12.2 Conduent Business Services
12.2.1 Conduent Business Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Introduction
12.2.4 Conduent Business Services Revenue in Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Conduent Business Services Recent Development
12.3 Q-Free (Norway)
12.3.1 Q-Free (Norway) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Introduction
12.3.4 Q-Free (Norway) Revenue in Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Q-Free (Norway) Recent Development
12.4 Cubic Transportation Systems (US)
12.4.1 Cubic Transportation Systems (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Introduction
12.4.4 Cubic Transportation Systems (US) Revenue in Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cubic Transportation Systems (US) Recent Development
12.5 Siemens (Germany)
12.5.1 Siemens (Germany) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens (Germany) Revenue in Electronic Toll Collerction(ECT) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens (Germany) Recent Development
Continued…….
