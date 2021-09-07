Fingerprint Access Control Market: By Product, Application, Region, Industry Scope, Overview, Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and forecast 2014-2024

In this report, the Global Fingerprint Access Control Market is valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2014 and growing at a CAGR of over 7% between 2017 to 2024.

Growing demand for security solutions globally is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of IoT-based security systems and technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems is further projected to spur the market.

The developments in retail sector, banking & finance, and hospitality has led to the implementation of the technology. Rising demand for the biometric solutions owing to the escalating safety and security threats is further anticipated to benefit the market. The technology growth can be directly associated to the development of the commercial sector and increasing security concerns across the world.

Moreover, technological advancement and availability of progressive solutions for fulfilling the commercial and government sectors may also boost the industry over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives and stringent norms for deploying biometric system will further supplement the market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, the government projects such as national identification program and e-passports will also spur the market.

Segmentation: On the basis of product, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Optical

• Capacitive

• Pressure

• Ultrasonic

• Thermal

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Commercial

• Consumer Electronics

• Government

• Military & Defense

• Banking & Finance

• Healthcare

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of fingerprint access control market for these regions, from 2014 to 2024 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in AI in Agriculture market by top manufacturers/players, with AI in Agriculture revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including 3M Cogent Inc., Anviz Global, Aware, Inc., Cross Match Technology, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDtech 360, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Manage ID, NEC Corporation, Synaptics Inc., Suprema Inc., and Safran Identity & Security.