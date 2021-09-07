FINTECH MARKET: GLOBAL SHARE, SIZE, TRENDS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2019-2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.

FinTech market’ s growth is driven by the omnipresence of technology and innovation in the market which is helping the financial advisors to come up with new solutions to meet customers’ financial needs.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that FinTech will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global FinTech market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of FinTech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

API

AI

Distributed Computing

Cryptography

Segmentation by application:

Financing

Asset Management

Payments

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Ant Financial

Adyen

Qudian

Xero

Sofi

Lufax

Avant

ZhongAn

Klarna

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FinTech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of FinTech market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FinTech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FinTech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.