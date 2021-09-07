Floating LNG Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

The FLNG is one of the methods for developing offshore natural gas fields in which the natural gas is extracted from the seabed, then processed, liquefied, and stored on a floating vessel that will be moored permanently over the field. The stored liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be offloaded to a tanker and taken directly to the market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Floating LNG market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Floating LNG market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of geography, EMEA accounted for the major share of the FLNG market size. However, the coming years will witness an increase in the FLNG market share of the Americas due to the increasing number of proposals and projects related to FLNG and this region will contribute to the maximum growth of this market by the end of the forecast period.

The global Floating LNG market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Floating LNG.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Samsung Heavy Industries

TechnipFMC

Golar LNG

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-Scale Capacity

Large-Scale Capacity

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Enterprises

Government

