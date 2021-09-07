Foam Bricks Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Global Foam Bricks Market: Overview

Complex supply chains and logistics activities across national borders have intensified the need to better protect valuable goods during transportation. Foam bricks are used as protective packaging products, especially for lightweight products. They are made by trapping pouches of gas in liquids or solids. Foam bricks are ideal for protecting delicate products during shipping and transportation. Advancements in manufacturing activities have created immense opportunities for the usage of foam bricks in the packaging market. With an upsurge in the demand for protective packaging solutions in the e-Commerce industry, foam bricks have been gaining traction in recent years. Manufacturers of foam bricks are continuously investing in new product development activities in order to better serve clients operating in diverse industry segments.

Foam bricks are packaging solutions prominently made from expanded polystyrene foam and cut in brick shape to better suit packaging requirements. EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) is highly preferred for the manufacturing of foam bricks due to its mechanical shock absorption properties and low cost. The anti-static property of foam bricks has extended its usage in the electrical and electronics industry. Furthermore, foam bricks not only provide shock resistance but also draw away the static charge and eliminate the possibility of electrostatic leakage.

Global Foam Bricks Market: Dynamics

The foam bricks market is expected to witness significant growth on the backdrop of the rising demand for lightweight and tough protective packaging solutions around the globe. In order to protect products, manufacturers, retailers and logistic service providers use large volumes of protective packaging such as foam bricks, which decrease the waste material left over after the delivering or unpacking of products. Furthermore, consumers are also preferring foam bricks for the building and construction of walls and roofs. In 2018, Sealed Air Corporation acquired AFP, Inc., a manufacturer and fabricator of foam products such as polyethylene foam, expanded polystyrene foam and polyurethane foam.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9120

On the other hand, the foam bricks market growth is expected to be hindered by the strict norms and regulations related to the usage and disposal of plastic.

Global Foam Bricks Market: Segmentation

The global foam bricks market has been segmented on the basis of material type, fabrication process, application and end use. The pricing for foam bricks has been represented in US$ Million, and the volume has been represented in Tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global foam bricks market has been segmented as:

Extended Polystyrene (EPS), Polyurethane (PU), Neoprene, Polyethylene (PE)(Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) & Cross Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)), Polypropylene (PP) & Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

On the basis of fabrication process, the global foam bricks market has been segmented as: Die cutting & Thermoforming

On the basis of application, the global foam bricks market has been segmented as: Void filling, Cushioning, Insulation, Blocking & bracing & Cornering

On the basis of end use, the global foam bricks market has been segmented as: Building & construction(Walls & partitions, Roofs & ceiling & Others), E-Commerce, Automotive, Electrical & electronics, Industrial & Others

Global Foam Bricks Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to lead the foam bricks market, owing to the extensive use of foam bricks in building and construction. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are expected to witness significant growth. Significant growth of the foam bricks market in India and China can be attributed to the rising demand for lightweight protective packaging solutions, such as foam bricks, in emerging economies. On the other market, the Europe foam bricks market is anticipated to witness slow growth during the forecast period.

Global Foam Bricks Market: Market Participants

A few of the key players in the foam bricks market are Sonoco Products Co., FloraCraft Corporation, Cold Ice, Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Plastifoam Company, Rogers Foam Corporation, Volk Packaging Corporation, Wisconsin Foam Products, Tucson Container Corporation (TCC), Sealed Air Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., and Foamcraft, Inc. Some of the local and unorganized players are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the foam bricks market during the forecast period.