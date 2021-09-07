Global 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By End-user (Paper, Textile, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Personal Care, Nutraceuticals and Others), Geography (Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America).

Market Definition

The 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) is also termed as liquid cationic etherification agent and widely used as cationic reagent. It helps in transforming the natural and synthetic polymer and imparts properties such as cationic starch, cationic polyacrylamide, additive, electroplating additive, paper additives, anti-static agent, surfactant, flocculants and emulsifier and others.

In the paper industry, cationic starches are produced by reacting with starch. Cationic starches help in enhancing the strength of the paper and can be used as paper internal binder, paper reinforcer and fine cellulose interception auxiliary in packing application. The increasing usage of recycled papers is leading to the development of the cationic starches and boosting the market for 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride.

In oil & gas industry, CHPTAC has wide utility as cationic reagent and has the highest CAGR. It is used in the formulation of drilling mud which is viscous and heavy fluid mixture required for oil and gas drilling operations.

Further, the textile industry is the largest consumer industry and plays a vital role to increase the economical rate. 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride is made to react with the cotton fibre and enhancing the bond with dye. It also gives ant-bacterial properties to the the cationic cotton whilst reducing the water consumption. Thus the wide applicability of technical textile is considered as a major factor, fuelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethylammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market is segmented into end-user segment

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into eight notable segments: paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, chemical, personal care, nutraceuticals and others

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are

> The Dow Chemical Company

> Merck KGaA (SIGMA-ALDRICH)

> Lotte Fine Chemical

> SKW QUAB Chemicals Inc.

> Chemigate

> BOC Sciences

> Shubham Starch Chem (P) Ltd.

> Sachem Inc.

> Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co.,Ltd.

> Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd

> Weiffang Mingyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL 3-CHLORO-2-HYDROXYPROPYL TRIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE (CHPTAC) MARKET 18

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 19

1.5 LIMITATIONS 19

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 20

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 22

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 23

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 24

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 24

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE 28

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 28

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 30

2.9 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 32

2.10 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA 33

2.10.1 IMPORT DATA OF QUATERNARY AMMONIUM SALTS AND HYDROXIDES (EXCLUDING CHOLINE AND ITS SALTS); HS CODE : 29239000 (USD MILLION) 33

2.10.2 EXPORT DATA OF QUATERNARY AMMONIUM SALTS AND HYDROXIDES (EXCLUDING CHOLINE AND ITS SALTS); HS CODE : 29239000 (USD MILLION) 33

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES 34

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS 35

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 36

3.1 DRIVERS 38

3.1.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR THE CATIONIC MODIFIED FLOCCULANTS 38

3.1.2 GROWING DEMAND OF INSOLUBLE CATIONIC STARCHES, FOR HEAVY METALREMOVAL FROM INDUSTRIAL WASTE WATER 39

3.1.3 GROWING DEMAND OF CATIONIC CHITOSAN (CS) 40

3.1.4 INCREASING DEMAND OF CHPTAC IN PAPER MAKING 40

3.2 RESTRAINTS 41

3.2.1 TOXICITY OF CHPTAC IS CAUSING ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES 41

3.2.2 DERMAL CARCINOGENICITY OF CHPTAC CAN RESTRICTS ITS MARKET 41

3.2.3 STRENGTHENING OF REGULATIONS FOR CHPTAC 41

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 42

3.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR CATIONIC COTTON 42

3.3.2 INCREASING ANTIMICROBIAL AND ANTIOXIDANT ACTIVITIES OF COTTON FABRIC USING QUATERNARY AMMONIUM SALTS 42

3.4 CHALLENGES 43

3.4.1 HIGH OPERATING COST DUE TO SOPHISTICATED PROCESS FOR USING CHPTAC IN COTTON 43

3.4.2 HIGH LOGISTICS AND INVENTORY COST 43

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26775

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 44

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 47

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 50

7 GLOBAL 3-CHLORO-2-HYDROXYPROPYL TRIMETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDE (CHPTAC) MARKET, BY END-USER 51

7.1 OVERVIEW 52

7.1.1 PAPER 54

7.1.2 TEXTILE 55

7.1.3 WATER TREATMENT 56

7.1.4 OIL & GAS 57

7.1.5 PERSONAL CARE 58

7.1.6 CHEMICAL 59

7.1.7 NUTRACEUTICALS 60

7.1.8 OTHERS 61

8 GEOGRAPHY 62

8.1 GLOBAL 62

8.2 NORTH AMERICA 66

8.2.1 U.S. 71

8.2.2 CANADA 72

8.2.3 MEXICO 73

8.3 EUROPE 74

8.3.1 GERMANY 79

8.3.2 U.K. 80

8.3.3 FRANCE 81

8.3.4 ITALY 82

8.3.5 RUSSIA 83

8.3.6 SPAIN 84

8.3.7 BELGIUM 85

8.3.8 NETHERLANDS 86

8.3.9 TURKEY 87

8.3.10 SWITZERLAND 88

8.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 89

8.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 90

8.4.1 CHINA 95

8.4.2 JAPAN 96

8.4.3 INDIA 97

8.4.4 AUSTRALIA 98

8.4.5 SOUTH KOREA 99

8.4.6 SINGAPORE 100

8.4.7 INDONESIA 101

8.4.8 MALAYSIA 102

8.4.9 PHILIPPINES 103

8.4.10 THAILAND 104

8.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 105

8.5 SOUTH AMERICA 106

8.5.1 BRAZIL 111

8.5.2 ARGENTINA 112

8.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 113

8.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 114

Continue….

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26775

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]