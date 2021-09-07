Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of an Increase in the number of infectious diseases, technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility methods, Increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments. Other factor propelling market growth Includes the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse.

The key market players for global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are listed below;

bioMerieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories.

Liofilchem S.r.l.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Alifax Holding S.p.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bioanalyse Tibbi Malz. Singing. and Tic. Ltd. Sti.

Creative Diagnostics.

Genefluidics, Inc.

Conda,

Zhuhai DL Biotech. Co.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into;

Product

Methods

Application

End User

Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into product, methods, application and end user. In 2018, automated segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is categorized into manual and automated. In 2018, manual segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of methods global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into dilution methods, disk diffusion method, E-test, genotypic methods, automated systems. In 2018, disk diffusion method segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of application global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, others. In 2018, clinical diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, contract research organizations. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with 31.2% market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographic al regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12142

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]