Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global atomic layer deposition market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Metal ALD, Aluminium Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD, and Others), Type (Precursor Type, Material Type, Film Type and Others), Application (Semiconductors, Solar Devices, Electronics, Medical Equipment, Research & Development Facilities, Fuel Cells, Optical Devices and Thermoelectric Materials), Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America)

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11887

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, catalytic ALD, and others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into precursor type, material type, film type and others. The material type market segmented into oxides, sulfides, nitrides, polymers and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into semiconductors, solar devices, electronics, medical equipment, research & development facilities, fuel cells, optical devices and thermoelectric materials

Key Market Players

The key market players for global atomic layer deposition market are listed below;

ADEKA CORPORATION

AIXTRON

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASM International,

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

Tokyo Electron Limited

Denton Vacuum

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Beneq

Veeco Instruments Inc.

ULTRATECH, INC.

Encapsulix

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Oxford Instruments

ALD Nano Solutions, Inc.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc

Merck KGaA

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11887

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]