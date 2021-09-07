Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global atomic layer deposition market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type (Metal ALD, Aluminium Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD, and Others), Type (Precursor Type, Material Type, Film Type and Others), Application (Semiconductors, Solar Devices, Electronics, Medical Equipment, Research & Development Facilities, Fuel Cells, Optical Devices and Thermoelectric Materials), Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, catalytic ALD, and others
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into precursor type, material type, film type and others. The material type market segmented into oxides, sulfides, nitrides, polymers and others.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into semiconductors, solar devices, electronics, medical equipment, research & development facilities, fuel cells, optical devices and thermoelectric materials
Key Market Players
The key market players for global atomic layer deposition market are listed below;
ADEKA CORPORATION
AIXTRON
Applied Materials, Inc.
ASM International,
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Tokyo Electron Limited
Denton Vacuum
Kurt J. Lesker Company
Beneq
Veeco Instruments Inc.
ULTRATECH, INC.
Encapsulix
SENTECH Instruments GmbH
Oxford Instruments
ALD Nano Solutions, Inc.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc
Merck KGaA
