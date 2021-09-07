Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global automotive sensor and camera technologies market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Sensor type and Camera type), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LVC and HCV), Application (Sensor and Camera), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, there are two notable segments, sensor type and camera type. Whereas Sensor type accounted for the maximum share in the year 2018 owing to high adoption of different types of sensors in the vehicle. It has been observed that companies are coming up with advanced temperature sensor because of its requirement in automotive HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system. In addition, adoption of camera in the automobile is witnessing a considerable growth. Benefits of camera in the vehicle it has been observed that companies are coming up with advanced digital cameras because its application such as park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, blind spot detection and others. Because of above factors this type segment is growing at the 9.0% CAGR.

In vehicle type, there are three sub segments, named as passenger car, LCV, and HCV. Passenger car segment is driving the vehicle type market because of the most of automotive sensors and cameras have been used in passenger car for remote keyless entry, automatic rain wipers, automatic headlamps, washer fluid level, headlamp levelling and others. Hence passenger car segment is growing with highest 9.5% CAGR rate.

In application, sensor segment has highest market share USD 46,141.90 million. It has been observed that sensor segment is driving the vehicle type market due to its high requirement in safety features of automotive such as traction control, electronic stability control, forward-collision warning, tire-pressure monitors and others

Key Market Players

The key market players for global automotive sensor and camera technologies market are listed below;

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

CONTINENTAL AG

VALEO

AUTOLIV INC

OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

MOBILEYE

AEI INC.

STONKAM

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

OTHERS

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11996

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]