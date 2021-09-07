Global AWS Managed Services Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global AWS managed services market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Services Type (Operations Services, Cloud Migration Services, Advisory Services), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In services type, cloud migration services segment are growing at the highest CAGR Due to increasing number of transferring data from a local, on-premises data center to the public cloud and also transferring data from public cloud to private cloud. Moreover, increasing technological advancements and acceptance of cloud technologies by large and small and medium sized enterprise has led to increase the inclination towards cloud based technologies and cloud platform cloud migration services segment is expected to grow at the growing rate.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global AWS managed services market are listed below;

RACKSPACE US INC

Smartronix Inc.

Mission Cloud Services, Inc

Claranet limited

Capgemini

DXC Technology Company

Onica

Accenture

Slalom, LLC

8K Miles Software Services Ltd.

e-Zest Solutions

Great Software Laboratory

Cloudnexa

Logicworks

CLOUDREACH

AllCloud

Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation)

