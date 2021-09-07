Global Banana Flakes Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2027

The global banana flakes market is segmented by source type into conventional and organic; by application in household, food and beverages and others; by distribution channel into online and offline and by regions. As per FAO the consumer price for banana is decreasing from 2016 to 2017. In 2017, U.S. has experienced decline in wholesale prices for banana which is expected to drive the demand for banana flakes market during the forecast period. The banana flakes market is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global banana flakes market is observing a robust growth owing to increasing demand for healthy fruit based food products by the consumers globally. Advancement in food industry has presented wide range of applications of banana flakes in desserts, breakfast cereals, dairy products, infant food and others which is expected to drive the banana flakes market during the forecast period. The nutritional value of banana flakes coupled with its wide range of applications is expected to increase the demand for organic banana flakes market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the Banana Flakes Market. This is attributed to the high population in countries such as China and India coupled with the increasing demand for the banana flake based baby food product. Additionally, increasing demand for organic banana flakes in the developed regions of North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand for the banana flakes market across the globe.

Steady Growth of Organic Banana Flakes Market

The decrease in average consumer price of bananas from 2014 to 2017 is depicting high demand for bananas and driving the demand for banana flakes market. Banana is a good source of nutrients such as potassium, zinc and many other vital minerals. The organic fruit based food product is highly adapted by the consumer and is expected to showcase high growth during the forecast period.

However, the high price of the organic banana flakes leads to low demand among the low income population.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global banana flakes market which includes company profiling of BIOVEA, BATA Foods, Futurcorp S.A., Z Natural Foods LLC, Diana Group, Ingredient Inc., Chiquita Brands International, Johs Thoms GmbH & Co. KG, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH, Naturkostbar KG, P&G Food Industries. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global banana flakes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

