Global barrier films market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By Type (Polyethylene (PE), Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers, Structural or Protective layers and Others), Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

Based on type, the Polyethylene (PE) segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. It is majorly due to the wide applicability of HDPE in barrier films. As, HDPE are more corrosion resistant and most widely used in production of plastic bottles as well as for packaging of food materials. In addition, HDPE is also used in fireworks, boats, ballistic plates, banners and used for corrosion protection of steel pipelines also.

Based on application, the food and beverage segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the growing demand of bakery and confectionary. It has been majorly used in the various food applications such as making of cakes, pastries, biscuits, and among other eatables.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global barrier films market are listed below;

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Daibochi Berhad

Uflex Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 24

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 24

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 24

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET 24

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25

1.5 LIMITATION 25

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 26

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 29

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 29

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 30

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 31

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 31

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 32

2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE 35

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 36

2.7.1 FACTORS CONSIDERED FOR STUDY 36

2.7.2 MICRO LEVEL INDICATORS 36

2.7.3 MACRO LEVEL INDICATORS 37

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 38

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 40

2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 41

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 42

2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 43

2.13 ASSUMPTIONS 44

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 45

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 48

5 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 51

6 MARKET OVERVIEW 52

6.1 KEY FINDINGS 52

6.2 DRIVERS 54

6.2.1 DEMAND FOR LONGER SHELF LIFE OF FOOD PRODUCTS 54

6.2.2 RISING DEMAND OF MULTI-LAYER PACKAGING 54

6.2.3 GROWING APPLICATION OF BARRIER FILMS IN COMMERCIAL SECTOR 55

6.2.4 USAGE OF BARRIER FILMS IN STORAGE OF GASES 56

6.3 RESTRAINTS 57

6.3.1 SUSCEPTIBILITY TO DEGRADATION 57

6.3.2 HIGH COST OF BARRIER FILMS 57

6.3.3 LIMITED PRODUCTION OF 11 LAYER TRANSPARENT MULTI-LAYER BARRIER FILM 58

6.4 OPPORTUNITIES 59

6.4.1 GROWING DEMAND OF BIO-BASED BARRIER FILMS 59

6.4.2 GROWING USAGE OF BARRIER FILMS IN TELEVISION AND MONITORS 59

6.5 CHALLENGES 60

6.5.1 RECYCLING OF MULTILAYER FILMS 60

6.5.2 PROBLEM ASSOCIATED WITH THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF BARRIER FILMS 60

7 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY TYPE 62

7.1 OVERVIEW 63

7.2 POLYETHYLENE (PE) 65

7.2.1 HDPE 65

7.2.2 LDPE 65

7.2.3 POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE (PET) 65

7.2.4 LLDPE 66

7.2.5 UHMW 66

7.3 OXYGEN/WATER VAPOUR BARRIERS 66

7.3.1 EVOH 67

7.3.2 METALIZED POLYESTER (METPET) 67

7.3.3 SARAN (PVDC) 67

7.3.4 TEFLON (PTFE) 67

7.3.5 TEDLAR (PFE) 67

7.3.6 ESCAL (CERAMIC COATED PVOH) 67

7.3.7 ACLAR (PCTFE) 67

7.4 STRUCTURAL OR PROTECTIVE LAYERS 68

7.4.1 POLYPROPYLENE (PP) 68

7.4.2 ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE (OPP) 68

7.4.3 BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE (BOPP) 68

7.4.4 BAXIALLY ORIENTED NYLON (BON) 69

7.5 OTHERS 69

8 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION 70

8.1 OVERVIEW 71

8.2 FOOD AND BEVERAGE 72

8.2.1 BAKERY AND CONFECTIONERY 73

8.2.2 DEHYDRATED FOOD AND BEVERAGE 73

8.2.3 ANIMAL FOOD 73

8.2.4 OTHERS 73

8.3 PHARMACEUTICALS 73

8.4 AGRICULTURE 74

8.5 OTHERS 74

9 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 75

9.1 OVERVIEW 76

9.2 NORTH AMERICA 81

9.2.1 U.S. 87

9.2.2 CANADA 90

9.2.3 MEXICO 93

9.3 EUROPE 96

9.3.1 GERMANY 103

9.3.2 U.K. 106

9.3.3 FRANCE 109

9.3.4 RUSSIA 112

9.3.5 ITALY 115

9.3.6 TURKEY 118

9.3.7 SPAIN 121

9.3.8 BELGIUM 124

9.3.9 SWITZERLAND 127

9.3.10 NETHERLANDS 130

9.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 133

9.4 ASIA PACIFIC 134

Continue…

