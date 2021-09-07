Global barrier films market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026Market SegmentationBy Type (Polyethylene (PE), Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers, Structural or Protective layers and Others), Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;Based on type, the Polyethylene (PE) segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. It is majorly due to the wide applicability of HDPE in barrier films. As, HDPE are more corrosion resistant and most widely used in production of plastic bottles as well as for packaging of food materials. In addition, HDPE is also used in fireworks, boats, ballistic plates, banners and used for corrosion protection of steel pipelines also.Based on application, the food and beverage segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the growing demand of bakery and confectionary. It has been majorly used in the various food applications such as making of cakes, pastries, biscuits, and among other eatables.Key Market PlayersThe key market players for global barrier films market are listed below;Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings CorporationTOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.Indorama Ventures Public Company LimitedDaibochi BerhadUflex Ltd.TABLE OF CONTENTS1 INTRODUCTION 241.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 241.2 MARKET DEFINITION 241.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET 241.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 251.5 LIMITATION 251.6 MARKETS COVERED 262 MARKET SEGMENTATION 292.1 MARKETS COVERED 292.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 302.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 312.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 312.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 322.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE 352.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 362.7.1 FACTORS CONSIDERED FOR STUDY 362.7.2 MICRO LEVEL INDICATORS 362.7.3 MACRO LEVEL INDICATORS 372.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 382.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 402.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 412.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 422.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 432.13 ASSUMPTIONS 443 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 454 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 485 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 516 MARKET OVERVIEW 526.1 KEY FINDINGS 526.2 DRIVERS 546.2.1 DEMAND FOR LONGER SHELF LIFE OF FOOD PRODUCTS 546.2.2 RISING DEMAND OF MULTI-LAYER PACKAGING 546.2.3 GROWING APPLICATION OF BARRIER FILMS IN COMMERCIAL SECTOR 556.2.4 USAGE OF BARRIER FILMS IN STORAGE OF GASES 566.3 RESTRAINTS 576.3.1 SUSCEPTIBILITY TO DEGRADATION 576.3.2 HIGH COST OF BARRIER FILMS 576.3.3 LIMITED PRODUCTION OF 11 LAYER TRANSPARENT MULTI-LAYER BARRIER FILM 586.4 OPPORTUNITIES 596.4.1 GROWING DEMAND OF BIO-BASED BARRIER FILMS 596.4.2 GROWING USAGE OF BARRIER FILMS IN TELEVISION AND MONITORS 596.5 CHALLENGES 606.5.1 RECYCLING OF MULTILAYER FILMS 606.5.2 PROBLEM ASSOCIATED WITH THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF BARRIER FILMS 60Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=119627 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY TYPE 627.1 OVERVIEW 637.2 POLYETHYLENE (PE) 657.2.1 HDPE 657.2.2 LDPE 657.2.3 POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE (PET) 657.2.4 LLDPE 667.2.5 UHMW 667.3 OXYGEN/WATER VAPOUR BARRIERS 667.3.1 EVOH 677.3.2 METALIZED POLYESTER (METPET) 677.3.3 SARAN (PVDC) 677.3.4 TEFLON (PTFE) 677.3.5 TEDLAR (PFE) 677.3.6 ESCAL (CERAMIC COATED PVOH) 677.3.7 ACLAR (PCTFE) 677.4 STRUCTURAL OR PROTECTIVE LAYERS 687.4.1 POLYPROPYLENE (PP) 687.4.2 ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE (OPP) 687.4.3 BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE (BOPP) 687.4.4 BAXIALLY ORIENTED NYLON (BON) 697.5 OTHERS 698 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION 708.1 OVERVIEW 718.2 FOOD AND BEVERAGE 728.2.1 BAKERY AND CONFECTIONERY 738.2.2 DEHYDRATED FOOD AND BEVERAGE 738.2.3 ANIMAL FOOD 738.2.4 OTHERS 738.3 PHARMACEUTICALS 738.4 AGRICULTURE 748.5 OTHERS 749 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 759.1 OVERVIEW 769.2 NORTH AMERICA 819.2.1 U.S. 879.2.2 CANADA 909.2.3 MEXICO 939.3 EUROPE 969.3.1 GERMANY 1039.3.2 U.K. 1069.3.3 FRANCE 1099.3.4 RUSSIA 1129.3.5 ITALY 1159.3.6 TURKEY 1189.3.7 SPAIN 1219.3.8 BELGIUM 1249.3.9 SWITZERLAND 1279.3.10 NETHERLANDS 1309.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 1339.4 ASIA PACIFIC 134Continue…Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11962About us:We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.Contact us:Company Name: Report OceanAddress: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – IndiaContact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)Contact Person: Sandeep SinghURL: www.reportocean.comEmail: [email protected]
Global barrier films market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026
Market Segmentation
By Type (Polyethylene (PE), Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers, Structural or Protective layers and Others), Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;
Based on type, the Polyethylene (PE) segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. It is majorly due to the wide applicability of HDPE in barrier films. As, HDPE are more corrosion resistant and most widely used in production of plastic bottles as well as for packaging of food materials. In addition, HDPE is also used in fireworks, boats, ballistic plates, banners and used for corrosion protection of steel pipelines also.
Based on application, the food and beverage segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the growing demand of bakery and confectionary. It has been majorly used in the various food applications such as making of cakes, pastries, biscuits, and among other eatables.
Key Market Players
The key market players for global barrier films market are listed below;
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Daibochi Berhad
Uflex Ltd.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 24
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 24
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 24
1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET 24
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25
1.5 LIMITATION 25
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 26
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 29
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 29
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 30
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 31
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 31
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 32
2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE 35
2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 36
2.7.1 FACTORS CONSIDERED FOR STUDY 36
2.7.2 MICRO LEVEL INDICATORS 36
2.7.3 MACRO LEVEL INDICATORS 37
2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 38
2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 40
2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 41
2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 42
2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 43
2.13 ASSUMPTIONS 44
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 45
4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 48
5 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 51
6 MARKET OVERVIEW 52
6.1 KEY FINDINGS 52
6.2 DRIVERS 54
6.2.1 DEMAND FOR LONGER SHELF LIFE OF FOOD PRODUCTS 54
6.2.2 RISING DEMAND OF MULTI-LAYER PACKAGING 54
6.2.3 GROWING APPLICATION OF BARRIER FILMS IN COMMERCIAL SECTOR 55
6.2.4 USAGE OF BARRIER FILMS IN STORAGE OF GASES 56
6.3 RESTRAINTS 57
6.3.1 SUSCEPTIBILITY TO DEGRADATION 57
6.3.2 HIGH COST OF BARRIER FILMS 57
6.3.3 LIMITED PRODUCTION OF 11 LAYER TRANSPARENT MULTI-LAYER BARRIER FILM 58
6.4 OPPORTUNITIES 59
6.4.1 GROWING DEMAND OF BIO-BASED BARRIER FILMS 59
6.4.2 GROWING USAGE OF BARRIER FILMS IN TELEVISION AND MONITORS 59
6.5 CHALLENGES 60
6.5.1 RECYCLING OF MULTILAYER FILMS 60
6.5.2 PROBLEM ASSOCIATED WITH THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF BARRIER FILMS 60
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11962
7 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY TYPE 62
7.1 OVERVIEW 63
7.2 POLYETHYLENE (PE) 65
7.2.1 HDPE 65
7.2.2 LDPE 65
7.2.3 POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE (PET) 65
7.2.4 LLDPE 66
7.2.5 UHMW 66
7.3 OXYGEN/WATER VAPOUR BARRIERS 66
7.3.1 EVOH 67
7.3.2 METALIZED POLYESTER (METPET) 67
7.3.3 SARAN (PVDC) 67
7.3.4 TEFLON (PTFE) 67
7.3.5 TEDLAR (PFE) 67
7.3.6 ESCAL (CERAMIC COATED PVOH) 67
7.3.7 ACLAR (PCTFE) 67
7.4 STRUCTURAL OR PROTECTIVE LAYERS 68
7.4.1 POLYPROPYLENE (PP) 68
7.4.2 ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE (OPP) 68
7.4.3 BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE (BOPP) 68
7.4.4 BAXIALLY ORIENTED NYLON (BON) 69
7.5 OTHERS 69
8 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION 70
8.1 OVERVIEW 71
8.2 FOOD AND BEVERAGE 72
8.2.1 BAKERY AND CONFECTIONERY 73
8.2.2 DEHYDRATED FOOD AND BEVERAGE 73
8.2.3 ANIMAL FOOD 73
8.2.4 OTHERS 73
8.3 PHARMACEUTICALS 73
8.4 AGRICULTURE 74
8.5 OTHERS 74
9 GLOBAL BARRIER FILMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 75
9.1 OVERVIEW 76
9.2 NORTH AMERICA 81
9.2.1 U.S. 87
9.2.2 CANADA 90
9.2.3 MEXICO 93
9.3 EUROPE 96
9.3.1 GERMANY 103
9.3.2 U.K. 106
9.3.3 FRANCE 109
9.3.4 RUSSIA 112
9.3.5 ITALY 115
9.3.6 TURKEY 118
9.3.7 SPAIN 121
9.3.8 BELGIUM 124
9.3.9 SWITZERLAND 127
9.3.10 NETHERLANDS 130
9.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 133
9.4 ASIA PACIFIC 134
Continue…
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11962
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]