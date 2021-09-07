Global Blood Warmer Devices Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

Market Definition

Blood warmer devices heat blood or fluids during transfusion into a patient. It is required in case of patient have experience of trauma and required large blood transfusion. It is designed to reduce heat loss. Blood warmer devices are in line device which is usually connected on a IV pole between the solution bag and the patient line. The method of blood warming are categorized by the method of in-line heat transfer which is used to warm solution including dry heat; water bath, including counter current fluid flow, forced air and microwave. Blood warmer devices are basically three types including water bath warmers, dry heat plate warmers, intravenous fluid tube warmers. Water bath warmer is used to warm IV fluid with pre warmed water and maximum temperature is 38 °C. Another device is dry heat plate warmers is the device which is increase heat transfer capacity of the material and provide increase temperature up to 41°C. The IV fluid is warmed in a cassette between the heat plates. Intravenous fluid tube warmers is also type of blood warmer device and feature of this device is that heavy and long tubing which is efficient at low temperature and fluid heating rate is a function of the power of the heating device.

Market Segmentation

Global blood warmer devices market is segmented into three notable segments such as Devices, Patient Type, and End User.

> On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into sample warmers, others.

> On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into pediatric & neonates, adults.

> On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks and transfusion centre, home care settings, tissue banks, clinics, others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are:

> Smiths Medical Inc.

> 3M

> EMIT CORPORATION

> GE Healthcare

> Stryker

> Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

> Geratherm Medical AG

> Stihler Electronic GmbH

> Belmont Instrument, LLC.

> Biegler GmbH

> Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

> Braile Biomedica

> ACE MEDICAL

> VYAIRE MEDICAL

> Bicakcilar

> Baxter

> Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

> SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

> The 37Company

> Combat Medical

> Ecolab

