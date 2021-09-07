Global Cat Food Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cat Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— Cat Food Market:

Cat food is food for consumption by cats. Cats have specific requirements for their dietary nutrients. Certain nutrients, including many vitamins and amino acids, are degraded by the temperatures, pressures and chemical treatments used during manufacture, and hence must be added after manufacture to avoid nutritional deficiency. The amino acid taurine, for example, which is found in meat, is degraded during processing, so synthetic taurine is normally added afterwards. Long-term taurine deficiency may result in retinal degeneration, loss of vision, and cardiac arrest.

Increasing interest in niche brands and premium products is favouring smaller and more specialist pet shops. Specialist pet shops are increasingly offering a wider range of more premium, functional and organic products so as to respond to the needs and demands of different cat owners.

With rising demand for specialist products, pet shops will continue to gain ground in categories with a focus on premiumisation. Nevertheless, Irish people are spending ever more time at work, thus having less free time for shopping.

The Americas was the major revenue contributor to the cat food market during 2016. However, due to factors such as the rise in number of cats as pets in families, pet humanization, and the introduction of wide varieties in cat foods, EMEA will account for the major shares of this market by 2021.

The global Cat Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cat Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cat Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blue Buffalo

Mars

Nestlé

The J.M. Smucker Comapany

Well Pet

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Cat Food

Dry Cat Food

Cat Treats

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cat Food Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cat Food

1.2 Cat Food Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cat Food Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wet Cat Food

1.2.3 Dry Cat Food

1.2.4 Cat Treats

1.3 Cat Food Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cat Food Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Global Cat Food Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cat Food Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cat Food Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cat Food Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cat Food Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cat Food Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cat Food Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cat Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cat Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cat Food Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cat Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cat Food Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cat Food Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cat Food Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Cat Food Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Cat Food Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Cat Food Production

3.4.1 North America Cat Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Cat Food Production

3.5.1 Europe Cat Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Cat Food Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Cat Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Cat Food Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Cat Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Cat Food Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Cat Food Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Cat Food Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cat Food Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Cat Food Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Cat Food Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cat Food Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Cat Food Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Cat Food Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Cat Food Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Cat Food Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Cat Food Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Cat Food Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cat Food Business

7.1 Blue Buffalo

7.1.1 Blue Buffalo Cat Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cat Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Blue Buffalo Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mars

7.2.1 Mars Cat Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cat Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mars Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nestlé

7.3.1 Nestlé Cat Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cat Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nestlé Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The J.M. Smucker Comapany

7.4.1 The J.M. Smucker Comapany Cat Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cat Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The J.M. Smucker Comapany Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Well Pet

7.5.1 Well Pet Cat Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cat Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Well Pet Cat Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

