GLOBAL COMMODITY CHEMICALS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Commodity Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Commodity Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec

SABIC

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS

ExxonMobil Corp.

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical

DuPont

LG Chem

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Akzo Nobel

Toray Industries

Evonik Industries

PPG Industries

Braskem

Yara International

Covestro

Sumitomo Chemical

Bayer

Asahi Kasei

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organics

Inorganics

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Product

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Mining & Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction Materials

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Commodity Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Commodity Chemicals manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.