Global Dairy Alternatives Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global dairy alternatives market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation for Global dairy Alternatives Market

The global dairy alternatives market is segmented into;

Products Type

Type

Formulation

Application

Nutritive

Component

Brand

Distribution Channel

On the basis of product type the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, oat milk, rice milk, others. In 2018, soy milk segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share. However, almond milk segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of type the global dairy alternatives market is categorized into organic, inorganic dairy alternatives. In 2018, inorganic segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, organic segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR On the basis of formulation Global dairy alternatives market is segmented into plain & sweetened, flavoured & unsweetened, flavoured & sweetened, plain & unsweetened and others. In 2018, plain & sweetened segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

On the basis of application the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into food, beverages. In 2018, food segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

On the basis of nutritive component the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into protein, vitamins, carbohydrates, others. In 2018, protein segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share. On the basis of distribution channel the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, specialized stores, others. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market with the highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographic al regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players for Global Dairy Alternative Market

The key market players are as follows;

BLUE DIAMOND GROWERS

Danone

Hain Celestial

Sunopta

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing

EARTH’S OWN FOOD COMPANY Inc.

Oatly AB

GRUPO LECHE PASCUAL SA

PURE HARVEST

KITE HILL

VALSOIA SPA

PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC.

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Ripple Food and others

Recent Developments in the market

In 2017, the global dairy alternatives market is dominated by The WhiteWave Foods Company 35.0%, Kite Hill 9.0%, Oatly AB 6.3%, Blue Diamond Growers 3.1% and others 46.4%.

In 2017, the Europe dairy alternatives market is dominated by The WhiteWave Foods Company 38.9%, Calidad Pascual S.A.U 12.8%, Oatly AB 10.1%, Kite Hil 8.9%, Blue Diamond Growers 3.2%,Others 22.9%.

In 2018, protein segment expected to dominate the global dairy alternatives market Asia-Pacific dairy alternatives market with the highest market share. On the basis of distribution channel the Asia-Pacific dairy alternatives market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, specialized stores, others.

Key Takeaways

Some of the takeaways from the markets are as follows;

Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance Among the Population;

According to studies conducted by McNeil Consumer Healthcare, as compared to European descent lactase deficiency occurs more frequently in people of American/Canadian Indian, Asian, African, and Hispanic descent.

According to McNeil Consumer Healthcare, people who consume more dairy products into their diet had a lower Incidence of primary lactase deficiency. For instance, in Northern Europeans only 2% of the population suffers with primary lactase deficiency.

Increased Awareness and Acceptance of Plant Based Milk;

In August 2018, Plant Based News hosted World Plant Milk Day in collaboration with international food awareness group ProVeg. In this awareness programme “Plant Based Milk” aimed at sharing the views on improving the health, environment and animal welfare.

Changing Dietary Preference of Consumers Due to Increasing Health Concerns;

Some of the types of dairy alternatives are mentioned below along with their health benefits.

Soy Milk; it is equally equivalent to cow?s milk. It is rich in soy milk is nutritionally equivalent to cow?s milk. It?s often fortified with calcium, vitamins A and D and riboflavin. SInce soy milk contains isoflavones it helps in reducing the risk of heart disease.

Almond milk; it contains lots of Vitamin E. Also, it contains flavonoid which helps to lower the level of bad cholesterol and mains the heart health. It is also good to those who are weight conscious as almond milk has 1/3 of the calories of 2% cow?s milk.

Key factors of the report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dairy alternatives market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

