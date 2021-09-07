Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global digital health monitoring devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product (Devices, Software, Services), Type (Wireless Health, Mhealth, Telehealth, EHR/EMR, Others), End User (Hospital, Homecare Settings, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product, devices are dominating the digital health monitoring market as various compact and handheld digital monitoring devices such as glucose monitoring devices, wearable devices are present in the market with affordable prices, reflecting precise results and easy handling.

In type, wireless health is dominating the digital health monitoring market as various digital devices are featured with the software which provides results and data wirelessly accurately. MHealth is growing in the market as technology has grown widely and software and apps are merged in the mobiles to provide the instant results to the patients.

In end user, the hospitals are dominating the digital health monitoring market as it offers enhanced care delivery and improved patient outcomes when they need constant surveillance for critical conditions. The hospitals are equipped with integrated remote monitoring solutions which remotely monitor the management of chronic diseases by measuring critical risk indicators such as glucose, blood pressure and others.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11934

The key market players for Global digital health monitoring market are listed below;

Medtronic

Agfa-Gevaert Group.

iHealth Labs Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

BioTelemetry, Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

IBM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Others

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11934

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]