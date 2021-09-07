Global Endotracheal and Tracheal Suction Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global fluoroscopy and C Arms market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Fluoroscopy Type (Conventional Fluoroscopy Systems, Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems), C Arm Type (Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms), C Arm Technology (Flat Panel, Image Intensifiers), Application (Diagnostic Applications, Surgical Application, Discography), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In fluoroscopy type, the conventional fluoroscopy systems are dominating the fluroscopy market as the systems offers reduced patient dose along with the better image quality. Moreover, remote-controlled fluoroscopy systems are growing in the market as it offers fluoroscopy and radiography sequences for interventional procedures.

In C arms type, the fixed C arms are dominating the market as the systems are economically strong and durable which is used for fluoroscopic imaging procedures as well as pain care imaging studies. Mobile C arms are growing in the near future as the systems are compact portable with affordable prices and manage the workflow single-handedly with speed and ease.

In technology, the flat panels are dominating the market due to technologically advanced detectors commercially available around early 2000s. The advantages such as size of physical package, flat input window and grayscale latitude makes this technology more demanding as offers accurate images than traditional image intensifiers.

In application, the fluoroscopy systems are highly used for imaging and treatment of patients. The technology is more intended towards imaging first and then later on to treatment purposes and therefore the diagnostic sector has high applications than surgical.

In end user, Hospitals are the institutes which are highly preferred by the patients for diagnosis and treatment. Fluroscopy technology is used for various diagnostic purposes including bones, muscles, and joints, as well as of heart, lung, or kidneys. The technology is advanced and offers high precise results in the affordable prices which can be done in hospitals than diagnostic centers and specialty clinics.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global ventilator market are listed below;

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

EcoRay

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

GEMSS Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l.

ITALYRAY (Italy)

PAUSCH Medical GmbH

Varex Imaging Corporation

Whale Imaging

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

