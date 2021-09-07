Global Fiber Laser Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Regional Segmentation, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Emerging Trends, Key Suppliers, Types, Applications, Products and Outlook to 2022
A fiber laser or fibre laser is a laser in which the active gain medium is an optical fiber doped with rare-earth elements such as erbium, ytterbium, neodymium, dysprosium, praseodymium, thulium and holmium. They are related to doped fiber amplifiers, which provide light amplification without lasing. Fiber nonlinearities, such as stimulated Raman scattering or four-wave mixing can also provide gain and thus serve as gain media for a fiber laser.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the fiber laser market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volumes and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the fiber laser market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the fiber laser market on a global level.
The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global fiber laser market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.
The study provides a decisive view on the fiber laser market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.
- Key Applications
High Power
Marking
Fine Processing
Micro Processing
- Key Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
- Key Vendors
IPG
Coherent
Trumpf
nLight
Newport
Active Fiber Systems
Hypertherm
Lumentum
AdValue Photonics
IMRA America
NP Photonics
Calmar Laser
Furukawa Electric
Wuhan Raycus
United Winners
Hanslaser
Max Photonics
JPT Opto-electronics
Shanghai Feibo
Fanuc Corporation
Mitsubishi Cable
Keopsys
