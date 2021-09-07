Global Healthcare Analytics Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global healthcare analytics market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Model (On-Demand, On-Premise), Application (Clinical Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Financial Analytics), End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, AND TPAS), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the prescriptive analytics are highly used because it helps to forecasts future trends and helps in predicting the values of missing fields in a data set and probable impact of data changes on future trends.

In component, services are growing at the highest CAGR because the services provided the essential resource for applications that include hardware, software and other technical aspects.

In delivery model, on-demand is growing with highest CAGR rate because it is easier to get started and has a lower ownership cost.

In application, population health analytics is growing with highest CAGR because it is increasingly being used as a tool for preventive and wellness management among other applications.

In end user, healthcare payers are growing at the highest CAGR because healthcare payers will be more in number than the providers because when the services will be provided once the payers invest in it.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Global healthcare analytics market are listed below;

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SCIOInspire, Corp.

Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd

CitiusTech Inc.

Vitreos Health

Ikon Tech

IQVIA

GENERAL ELECTRIC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 30

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 30

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 30

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET 31

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 32

1.5 LIMITATION 32

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 32

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 35

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 35

2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 36

2.3 CURRENCY AND PRICING 36

2.4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 37

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 40

2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 40

2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 42

2.8 SECONDARY SOURCES 43

2.9 ASSUMPTIONS 43

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 44

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 46

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 48

5.1 DRIVERS 50

5.1.1 GOVERNMENT INITATIVES TO ENCOURAGE USE OF ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS 50

5.1.2 INTRODUCTION OF NEW SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES IN HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS 51

5.1.3 ENTRY OF BIG DATA INTO HEALTHCARE 51

5.1.4 GROWING NEED TO CURB HEALTHCARE SPENDING WITH BETTER CLINICAL OUTCOMES 52

5.2 RESTRAINT 53

5.2.1 LESS NUMBER OF SKILLED PERSONNEL 53

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES 53

5.3.1 GROWING AWARENESS ABOUT ANALYTICS IN VALUE AND PRECISION BASED CARE 53

5.3.2 INCREASE IN CLOUD BASED ANALYTICS 54

5.3.3 INCREASING IMPACT ON HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY DUE TO SOCIAL MEDIA 54

5.3.4 RISING PATIENT REGISTRIES 55

5.4 CHALLENGES 56

5.4.1 DATA CONFIDENTIALITY 56

5.4.2 ISSUES IN DATA ACCURACY AND CONSISTENCY 57

5.4.3 DATA INTEGRATION 57

5.4.4 FUNCTIONING GAP BETWEEN THE PROVIDERS AND PAYERS 57

6 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TYPE 59

6.1 OVERVIEW 60

6.2 PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS 62

6.3 PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS 63

6.4 DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS 64

7 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT 65

7.1 OVERVIEW 66

7.2 SERVICES 67

7.2.1 SUPPORT SERVICES 68

7.2.2 BUSINESS ANALYTICS SERVICES 68

7.3 SOFTWARE 69

7.4 HARDWARE 70

8 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODEL 71

8.1 OVERVIEW 72

8.2 ON-DEMAND 73

8.3 ON-PREMISE 74

9 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION 75

9.1 OVERVIEW 76

9.2 CLINICAL ANALYTICS 78

9.2.1 REGULATORY REPORTING AND COMPLIANCE 79

9.2.2 QUALITY IMPROVEMENT AND CLINICAL BENCHMARKING 79

9.2.3 CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT 79

9.2.4 COMPARATIVE ANALYTICS/ EFFECTIVENESS 79

9.2.5 PRECISION HEALTH 79

9.3 POPULATION HEALTH ANALYTICS 80

9.3.1 POPULATION CARE MANAGEMENT 81

9.3.2 POPULATION RISK MANAGEMENT 81

9.3.3 PATIENT ENGAGEMENT 81

9.3.4 CLINICAL OUTCOME MANAGEMENT 81

9.3.5 ACTIVITY-BASED COSTING 81

9.4 FINANCIAL ANALYTICS 82

9.4.1 PAYMENT INTEGRITY AND FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE (FWA) 83

9.4.2 REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT (RCM) 83

9.4.3 RISK ADJUSTMENT AND RISK ASSESSMENT 83

9.4.4 CLAIMS PROCESSING 83

9.5 OPERATIONAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE ANALYTICS 84

9.5.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS 85

9.5.2 WORKFORCE ANALYTICS 85

9.5.3 RESEARCH ANALYTICS 85

9.5.4 MARKET INTELLIGENCE 85

9.5.5 ENTERPRISE PERFORMANCE 85

9.5.6 STRATEGIC ANALYTICS 85

10 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER 86

10.1 OVERVIEW 87

10.2 HEALTHCARE PAYERS 89

10.2.1 GOVERNMENT AGENCIES 90

10.2.2 PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES 90

10.2.3 EMPLOYERS AND PRIVATE EXCHANGES 90

10.3 HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS 90

10.3.1 HOSPITALS, PHYSICIAN PRACTICES, AND IDNS 91

10.3.2 AMBULATORY SETTINGS 91

10.3.3 POST-ACUTE CARE ORGANIZATIONS 91

10.4 ACOS, HIES, MCOS AND TPAS 91

11 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 93

11.1 OVERVIEW 94

11.2 NORTH AMERICA 99

11.2.1 U.S. 109

Continue…

