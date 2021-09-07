Global Heavy Metal Testing Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Heavy Metal testing Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, Antimony, Barium, Manganese, Others), Technology (ICP-MS & OES, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and Others), Sample (Food Sample, Water Sample, Blood Sample and Other Samples), Application (Environment and Industrial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the arsenic heavy metal testing are highly used because arsenic is the most commonly found heavy metal in food and beverage products. Coal ash produced in power plants during electricity production is usually thrown in landslides which is the biggest cause for arsenic contamination globally.

In technology, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy heavy metal testing is growing at a decent CAGR due to advancement in technology.

In sample, blood sample is growing with highest CAGR rate because of growing contamination of heavy metals in water.

In application, environment is growing with highest CAGR because of the growing usage in generic food and water testing.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global heavy metal testing market are listed below;

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

TUV SUD

ALS Limited

M?RIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

LGC Limited

Quicksilver Scientific Inc.

Consumer Product Testing Company (CPT)

Symbio Laboratories

AGQ Labs USA

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

ASURE Quality Ltd

BJP Laboratories

