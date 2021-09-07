Global High-Performance Computing Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2017-2023

Global High-Performance Computing Market Research Report, by Deployment (On-Premise, On Cloud), by Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare), by Component (Storage, Software, Server) – Forecast till 2023

Market Analysis

The growth of several business enterprises has now enabled the requirement of higher computing and computational abilities to determine business issues. The higher performing computing process was before utilized for preparing and simulating, a routing framework, and for the most part in defense and aerospace. As this industrial vertical requires good figuring abilities, bringing about superior computing processing. This situation is changed lately as there is gigantic interest from the government and the industrial sector. These parts are utilizing the information to produce explicit bits of knowledge supportive for their associations to do. The high-performance computing technology is rising noticeably in government sectors for national defense and security purpose. The Global High-Performance Computing Market has generated the valuation of USD 31 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach the value of USD 50 billion by the year 2023, growing at a speed of 8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The high-performance computing technology (HPC) has proved to be very beneficial for the design and development of advanced vehicles, satellite mapping, high-resolution image processing, weapons, and cryptographic analysis. This is one of the major reasons which is compelling the government to go for investing in the high-performance computing process. However, the higher cost in the maintenance of HPC, lack of expertise and progression in high-performance workstations are few restrictive factors for the growth of the High-Performance Computing market.

Market Segmentation

The global High-Performance Computing market is classified on the basis of its component, verticals, and deployment. Based on its component, the high-performance computing market is divided into the server, networking devices, storage, and software. On the basis of its deployment segment, the market is subdivided into the on-cloud and on-premise section. Again, on the basis of its verticals, the market is categorized into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, energy & utilities, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the High-Performance Computing market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in High-Performance Computing Market include companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Higher rate of HPC adoption in Government, Industrial, and Enterprise application

2.1.2 Need for high computational capabilities and & complex application management

2.1.3 Adoption of cloud high performance computing

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Lack of Expertise and high cost in HPC maintenance

2.2.2 Advancement in high performance Workstations

2.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global High Performance Computing Market, By Component

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 Server

3.2.2 Storage

3.2.3 Networking Device

3.2.4 Software

4 Global High Performance Computing Market, By Deployment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-Segment

4.2.1 On-Premise

4.2.2 On-Cloud

5 Global High Performance Computing Market, By Verticals

5.1 Introduction

