Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018–2025

Immune repertoire is sub-type of proteins on organism’s immune system creates. Immune repertoire sequencing allows scientist and researchers to inspect and recognize the adoptive immune-mediated diseases. Immune repertoire sequencing is also widely accepted in cancer immunotherapy, biomarker discovery, asthma and allergy research and infectious diseases research. Increasing research & development, increasing prevalence of cancer and new launches of novel products are the driving factors of the immune repertoire sequencing market across the globe. In addition, increasing international collaboration in immune repertoire sequencing projects is creating a numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness about the about the cancer diseases treatment and high cost related with sequencing platform & data analytics services are the restraining factor of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasingly focus on developing novel technologies and high presence of key players in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in market due to rapid growth in immune repertoire sequencing in the region over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing usage of immune repertoire sequencing in oncology research in the region. High prevalence of infectious diseases is substantial driver for growth of immune repertoire sequencing market in Middle East and Africa.

The market player included in this report are:

Illumina Inc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

• Agilent Technologies

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fischer Scientific

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• BGI

• Takara Bio Inc. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Type: Assay Kits

Software & Services

By Application:

Biomarker Discovery

Infectious Diseases

Vaccine Development & Efficacy

Cancer Immunotherapy

Autoimmune Diseases

Transplant Rejection & Tolerance

Others

By End-User:

Academic Institutes

Research Center Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

