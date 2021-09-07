Global Industrial PC Market Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Global industrial PC market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC), Data Storage Medium (Solid State, Rotating), Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries), Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, embedded panel IPC segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increasing manufacturing operations in countries such as India, China and others.

In industry, process industries segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to upsurge of adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, Automation, machine learning and others for simplifying the complex problems in various process industries like manufacturing, F&B and others.

In touchscreen technology, capacitive segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to availability of multi-touch technology, and processing rate is faster as compared to others.

In data storage medium, solid state segment is growing at the highest CAGR. The wide adoption of solid state medium segment made it the highest revenue generating solution in the year 2018 because of its fast data processing, low power consumption, high durability and noise free operation benefit.

In sales channel, direct sales segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Due to industrial PC manufactures are mostly selling industrial PC through its own distribution network because these manufactures can fulfill customer requirement through its own sales channel easily.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global industrial PC market are listed below;

Advantech CO., Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG

Kontron AG

Siemens AG

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Industrial PC Inc

B&R

The Contec Group

Protech Technologies, Inc.

Acnodes

Phoenix Contact

DFI

Vartech Systems Inc.

Crystal Group Inc.

Four-Faith

Logic Supply

