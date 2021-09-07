GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2022

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Industrial Robotics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global industrial robotics market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2022, growing at a double digit CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.

Industrial Robotics Market Segment Analysis

On the basis of segment, the automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market. The electrical and electronics segment is the second largest market for industrial robotics capturing XX% share in 2016. The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at double digit CAGR between 2017 and 2022 owing to the introduction of new electronic products into the market, the miniaturization of electrical and electronics equipment, and complexity in manufacturing processes. The metal industry is the third largest market for industrial robotics. Chemical, rubber and plastics industry is the fourth largest market for industrial robotics market, while food industry accounted for over XX% share of the global industrial robotics market.

Industrial Robotics Market Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the five major markets including China, South Korea, Japan, United States, and Germany accounts for around 74% of the total robotics sales volume in 2016. Asia/Australia is the world’s largest market for industrial robots, driven by growing demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market. Americas is the third largest market for industrial robots.

Note: The market value figures cited in this report generally do not include the cost of software, peripherals and systems engineering.

This is the 2nd edition report on Industrial Robotics by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume by Application (Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Others, Unspecified), Geographical Distribution and Key Players Analysis – Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Industrial Robotics Market.

