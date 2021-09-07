Global Insight Engines Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Instant film is a type of photographic film introduced by Polaroid to be used in an instant camera (and, with accessory hardware, many other professional film cameras). The film contains the chemicals needed for developing and fixing the photograph, and the instant camera exposes and initiates the developing process after a photo has been taken.

Currently, Fujifilm, Polaroid and Leica are the leaders of instant film industry. Fujifilm is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Fujifilm was 523 million units, and the company held a sales share of 90.2%. Leica, Kodak and HP are new entrants to the industry. In a short period of time, these companies cannot shake Fujifilm’s market position. GIR analysts believe that Fujifilm will continue to lead the market.

In the past few years, the digital camera market has performed poorly. In a further blow to the digital camera market, Fujifilm’s recent financial windfall came from the Instax line of instant film cameras. Further signaling the continuance of a trend reported by other camera manufacturers, the digital camera market is being outpaced and displaced by the ubiquitous and profitable smartphone camera segment. The increase in the sales of instant camera is surprising.

Fujifilm has recently released their FY2018/Q3 financial report, showing that the sales have increased over this period. Interestingly, it’s not their digital mirrorless cameras that boosted the earnings. It’s the Instax line of instant film cameras.

According to this study, over the next five years the Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wide Photo Paper & Film

Narrow Photo Paper & Film

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Online Sales

Offline Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fujifilm

Polaroid

Leica

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

