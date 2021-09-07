Global Laryngoscopes Market Analysis Trends and Future Prospects

Global laryngoscopes market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Flexible, Rigid), Visualization System (Video Laryngoscopes, Fiber Laryngoscopes), Accessories (Handles, Blades, Fibre Bundles, Shell and Caps, Sets & Kits, Cytology Brush, Bulbs, Battery holders, Bags, Others), Application (Diagnostic, Surgical), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, flexible segment is dominating the market. Traditionally, rigid laryngoscopy has been used to evaluate the larynx. However recently, flexible laryngoscopy has been used to visualize the airway. As, flexible laryngoscopy is a thin, flexible viewing tube which can easily pass through the nose and guided to the vocal cords, or larynx and provide easy visualization of larynx, thus, it is majorly preferred.

In visualization system, video laryngoscopes segment is dominating the market. The video laryngoscopy is a form of indirect laryngoscopy in which larynx is not directly visible to the doctor. Instead, visualization of the larynx is performed with a fiber optic or digital laryngoscope inserted transnasally or transorally.

In accessories, handles segment is dominating the market. Growing awareness amongst the population towards the diseases and concern with the changing lifestyle and proper visit and medication from doctors are the major reason of the growth of the market.

In application, diagnostic segment is the dominating the market as majorly the laryngoscopes are used in diagnosis of various diseases within less time and can be treated while in surgery it is used as surgical guided. Hence diagnostics segment is dominating the global laryngoscopes market.

In end user, hospitals segment is dominating in the market. The hospital segment in the end user comprises the highest share and dominating the market with highest CAGR, the growing awareness amongst the population towards the diseases and concern with the changing lifestyle and proper visit and medication from doctors are the major reason of the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global laryngoscopes market are listed below;

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Welch Allyn

Ambu A/S.

HOYA Corporation

Stryker

Henke-Sass

Wolf GmbH

Fujifilm Corporation

Medtronic

Salter Labs

Smiths Medical

