Global Multiplex Assays Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global multiplex assays market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Products & Services (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Accessories, Software & Services), Type (Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays, Protein Multiplex Assays, Cell-Based Multiplex Assays), Technology (Protein Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescence, Others), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research & Development), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In products & services, reagents & consumables segment are dominating this market as the assays are widely accepted and applicable in various healthcare sectors the reagents & consumables holds the largest market share.

In type, the nucleic acid multiplex assays are highly sensitive and specific to diagnose human diseases such as cancer, autoimmune or infectious diseases.

In technology, the protein microarray is the emerging technology in the multiplex assays which offers characterization of hundreds of thousands of proteins in a highly parallel and high-throughput way. However, polymerase chain reaction is growing in the market due to its higher throughput and more information in fewer samples. As well as its time saving and cost effective.

In application, clinical diagnostics is growing more as there number of diseases increasing these days and treatment experiment is carries out more to treat the same and these processes are carries out under diagnostics division.

In end user, hospitals segment is growing as people suffering from problem visit hospitals as early as possible for the treatment. Increasing population visit hospitals with increase number of problems to get treated as early as possible and therefore the hospitals segment is growing higher as compare to other segment.

The key market players for global blood screening market are listed below;

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Siemens AG

Hologic Inc.

Luminex Corporation.

MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

AGENA BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Olink

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Bio-Techne.

Agilent Technologies

Sysmex Corporation

