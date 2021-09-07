Global Nut Ingredients Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026
By Type (Peanut, Almond, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, Pecan, Hazelnut, Others), Form (Roasted, Paste, Granular), Application (Snacks & Bar, Chocolate & Confectionery, Meals & Meal Centers, Bakery Products, Desserts & Ice Cream, Dairy, Breakfast Cereals, Beverages, Spreads, Sauces & Seasonings, Others), End User (Industrial, Commercial), Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).
Market Definition
Nut ingredients and its products play a vital role in the production of the bakery and confectionery products. Various factors such as growing health consciousness of the customers and increasing demand for the healthier products are driving the market growth in emerging nations. The rapid growth of healthier products and their need for raw nut materials is anticipated to provide significant opportunities for market players operating in the medical nut ingredients market.
Market Segmentation
> On the basis of type, the market is segmented into peanut, walnut, almond, cashew, hazelnut, pistachio, pecan, others.
> On the basis of form, the market is segmented into granular, paste, roasted.
> On the basis of application, the market is segmented into snacks & bar, chocolate & confectionery, bakery products, spreads, sauces & seasonings, desserts & ice cream, meals & meal centers, breakfast cereals, dairy, beverages, others.
> On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial. The Industrial segment is sub-segmented into food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, others. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into hotels, restaurants, others.
Market Players
Some of the prominent players operating in this market are
> Archer Daniels Midland Company
> Olam International
> Barry Callebaut
> Blue Diamond Growers
> Mariani Nut Company
> Kanegrade Ltd.
> Bergin Friut and Nut Company
> LBNUTS AG
> Fruisec
> Royal Nut Company.
> H.B.S. Foods Ltd.
> Terri Lynn
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 19
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19
1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET 19
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 20
1.5 LIMITATIONS 20
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 21
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 23
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 23
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 24
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 25
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 26
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 29
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 30
2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 31
2.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 32
2.2 PRODUCT TIMELINE CURVE 33
2.3 SECONDARY SOURCES 34
2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 34
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 35
4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 38
5 KEY INSIGHTS 40
6 MARKET OVERVIEW 41
6.1 DRIVERS 43
6.1.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS TREND AND GROWING FOCUS ON PREVENTIVE HEALTHCARE 43
6.1.2 LAUNCH OF INNOVATIVE HEALTHIER PRODUCTS 44
6.1.3 ASSOCIATIONS & ORGANIZATIONS PROMOTING NUT INGREDIENTS INDUSTRY 45
6.1.4 ADVANCEMENTS IN RAW MATERIAL 45
6.2 RESTRAINTS 46
6.2.1 ALLERGIES TO NUT INGREDIENTS 46
6.2.2 INCREASED PRICE OF THE NUT INGREDIENTS 46
6.3 OPPORTUNITY 48
6.3.1 MARKET GROWTH IN EMERGING NATIONS 48
6.4 CHALLENGE 48
6.4.1 LIMITED RESOURCES 48
7 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE 49
7.1 OVERVIEW 50
7.2 PEANUTS 51
7.3 WALNUT 52
7.4 ALMOND 52
7.5 CASHEW 53
7.6 HAZELNUT 53
7.7 PISTACHIO 54
7.8 PEACAN 54
7.9 OTHERS 55
8 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY FORM 56
8.1 OVERVIEW 57
8.2 ROASTED 58
8.3 GRANULAR 59
8.4 PASTE 59
9 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION 60
9.1 OVERVIEW 61
9.2 SNACKS & BAR 62
9.3 CHOCOLATE & CONFECTIONERY 63
9.4 BAKERY PRODUCTS 64
9.5 SPREADS, SAUCES & SEASONINGS 65
9.6 DESSERTS & ICE CREAM 66
9.7 MEALS & MEAL CENTRES 66
9.8 BREAKFAST CEREALS 67
9.9 DAIRY 67
9.10 BEVERAGES 68
9.11 OTHERS 68
10 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY END USER 69
10.1 OVERVIEW 70
10.2 INDUSTRIAL 71
10.2.1 FOOD & BEVERAGES 72
10.2.2 BAKERY & CONFECTIONERY 72
10.2.3 OTHERS 72
10.3 COMMERCIAL 72
10.3.1 HOTELS 73
10.3.2 RESTURANTS 73
10.3.3 OTHERS 73
11 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 74
11.1 OVERVIEW 75
11.2 NORTH AMERICA 80
11.2.1 U.S. 85
11.2.2 CANADA 87
11.2.3 MEXICO 89
11.3 EUROPE 92
11.3.1 GERMANY 98
11.3.2 U.K. 100
11.3.3 FRANCE 102
11.3.4 ITALY 104
11.3.5 SPAIN 106
11.3.6 NETHERLANDS 108
11.3.7 SWITZERLAND 110
11.3.8 TURKEY 112
11.3.9 RUSSIA 114
11.3.10 BELGIUM 116
11.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 118
11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 119
11.4.1 CHINA 124
11.4.2 INDIA 126
11.4.3 AUSTRALIA 128
11.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 130
11.4.5 JAPAN 132
11.4.6 MALAYSIA 134
11.4.7 THAILAND 136
11.4.8 INDONESIA 138
11.4.9 SINGAPORE 140
11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 142
11.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 144
11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 145
11.5.1 BRAZIL 150
11.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 152
11.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 153
11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 158
11.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 160
12 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 161
12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 161
12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 162
12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 163
12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 164
13 COMPANY PROFILES 165
13.1 OLAM INTERNATIONAL 165
13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 165
13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 165
13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 167
