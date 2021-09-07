Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016–2022
The uncontrolled growth of cells in the pancreas causes pancreatic cancer. It is an abnormal, unrestrained growth of cells which leads to formation of lumps in the tissues, usually referred to as tumors. These tumors prevent the normal functioning of the pancreas. According to SEER, around 7% of the total cancer deaths is accounted by pancreatic cancer. Its occurrence and mortality rate is comparatively high in men than in women. Smoking is the biggest risk factor leading to pancreatic cancer. The other risk factors include lifestyle dependent factors like obesity, alcohol consumption, etc. Also, old age and personal or family history of pancreatitis are the other factors that may lead to pancreatic cancer.
Globally, pancreatic cancer is the 11th most common cancer in women and 12th most common cancer in men.
Market Dynamics
The U.S. records the highest number of pancreatic cancer patients in the world. Thus, it forms the largest market for the pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. Following are the different driving and restraining factors for the global pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics:
Drivers:
Growing concern across the world
Increasing healthcare expenditure
Technological developments & drug innovations with respect to the pancreatic cancer
Restraints:
Difficulty in diagnosis during the early stages
Limited treatment options
Inadequate results after treatment
Low success rates in clinical trials for cancer drugs
High cost associated with the treatment
Adverse side-effects
Market Segmentation
Segmentation based on type of cancer:
Endocrine cancer
Exocrine cancer
Segmentation based on type of treatment:
Surgery
Chemotherapy
Radiation therapy
Targeted therapy
Segmentation based on type of tests:
Biopsy
Endoscopic ultrasound
Laparoscopy
CT scan ERCP
Segmentation based on geography:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Opportunities
Owing to the increase in the technological advancements with respect to cancer treatment methods in tandem with high incidences of pancreatic cancer, North America dominates the pancreatic cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market. Europe holds the second position in this market. The emerging economies in Asia-Pacific regions such as India and China are also expected to show significant growth in this market during the forecast period.
Key Players
Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Clovis Oncology, Novartis AG, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corp, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Roche Ltd, NewLink Genetics
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
