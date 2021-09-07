Global Patient Handling Equipment Market scrutinized in new research

Global patient handling equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation;

By Mode (Mechanical Equipment, Non Mechanical Equipment), Product Type (Medical Beds, Patient Repositioning Equipment, Mobility Aid, Bathroom Safety and Ambulatory Aids), Type of Care (Long Term Care, Bariatric Care, Acute and Critical Care, Wound Care, Fall Prevention and Others), Accessories (Hospital Bed Accessories, Medical Bed Accessories, Lifting Accessories, Transfer Accessories, Stretcher Accessories and Others), End User ( Hospital, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care Facilities and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America )

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In mode, mechanical segment is growing at the highest CAGR because mechanical equipment segment is high cost instruments as compared to non-mechanical. Also the volume for mechanical equipment is much higher than non-mechanical instruments.

In product type, the medical beds are growing at the highest CAGR. Medical beds segment is growing as compared to wheelchairs and medical scooters because the number of medical hospitals has eventually increased in the past decade due to improvement in healthcare and hence an increasing number of hospitals require more and more medical beds. Also different types of medical beds are available in the market to cater every need, thus projecting towards a growing market for medical beds in the future as well.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11828

In type of care, the long term care segment is growing with the highest CAGR because of the elongated duration of care required by the patients and the rise in chronic diseases requiring longer treatment and more handling. Due to this reasons, long term care segment is growing with the highest CAGR also dominating the market.

In the accessories, hospital bed accessories segment is growing with the highest CAGR. Hospital bed accessories segment is rapidly growing in the industry because people prefer to undergo treatments in hospitals during chronic illnesses and occupy the most number of hospital beds.

In the end user, the hospital segment is growing with the highest CAGR because most of chronic disease patient prefer treatment in hospital.

Key Market Players;

The key market players for global patient handling equipment market are listed below;

OpeMed Ltd.

Vendlet ApS

V. Guldmann A/S

DJO LLC

Hill-Rom Services Inc

Invacare Corporation

Etac AB

Permobil

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Handicare

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker

Sunrise Medical LLC

LINET

Arjo

Mangar Health

Benmor Medical Limited

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11828

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]