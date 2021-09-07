Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period of 2016-2020. The market for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing is expected to grow positively for the coming years due to the increasing number of US FDA approved manufacturing facilities in the emerging countries. Many of the pharmaceutical companies look for the US FDA approved manufacturing facilities empowered with the skilled workforce and low operating costs while selecting any partner for outsourcing. For instance, with around 100 US FDA approved manufacturing facilities, India is one of the most looked out locations for the outsourcing of manufacturing services.

The pharmaceutical ranges are being expanded to include drugs with shorter shelf-life by the advancements in medical science, especially vaccinations, along with the other developments in nanotechnology and stem cell research. This has necessitated more composite manufacturing and distribution processes. To introduce new medicines for different diseases, several of the pharmaceutical companies are significantly investing in their R&D. Also, in an attempt to cater to the growing R&D requirements of the sourcing companies, CMOs are offering assistance in research. Additionally, a rise in research funding and support for clinical and support services has been observed due to the increased awareness about CMOs. This is further expected to drive the demand for outsourcing in the market.

Market Dynamics

The market was valued USD 65.10 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 94.38 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period, from 2017 to 2022.The growing need for the state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, which effectively meet the regulatory requirements, is the major factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical contract manufacturers (CMO) in the industry.

The patent expiration of major therapeutic brands, the growing demand for generic drugs and adoption of novel manufacturing technologies are some of the factors exerting a positive influence on this market. In order to stay competitive in the market, many of the pharma companies have been compelled to revisit their production processes and R&D of drugs. Thus, in this scenario, contract manufacturing ought’s to be the best strategic option to boost the market grows exponentially.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of contract manufacturing and analysis of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market:

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) /bulk drug manufacturing

Final dosage form (FDF)

During 2015, the market was led by the global API/bulk drug manufacturing segment which is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period until 2020. One of the primary factors propelling this segment’s growth is the sharp rise in the number of drug approvals. Also, the patent expiries of top-selling biologics create an opportunity to develop cost-effective biosimilars for the vendors and hence plays a major role in the market growth in North America. Thus, the API market in this region would be further strengthened by the expected market entry of biosimilars and generics.

Geographical segmentation:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In terms of geography, the Americas were the highest revenue contributing region in the market and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of this market in the Americas is attributed to the increasing older population and higher uptake of biologicals. Also, the growing demand for generics and favorable initiatives taken by the governments in the pharmaceutical field and various research initiatives were taken by biotechnological companies will also drive market growth in the region.

Opportunities

The growth of the API market is fueled by the increase in the demand for abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) and in filing drug master files (DMF) from the Indian companies. The development of biological APIs has been the prime focus of many of the companies in this market, which indirectly drives this market. The other factors such as stringent government initiatives in the healthcare sector, innovations in biologics and high potency API and rise in the incidence of cancer and age-related diseases have propelled the growth of the API market. By the end of the forecast period, the captive manufacturers are expected to lose their market share to the contract manufacturers in the API market. This has been the result of complex and expensive in-house manufacturing of API and rise in the competition from the emerging players in this industry.

Key Players

Key vendors in this market are –

Catalent

Lonza

Pfizer CentreOne

Some of the other important vendors in the market are Abbott, Aenova, Amgen, Apotex, Aspen, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Baxter, BERLIN-CHEMIE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Cipla, Coherus Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Eurofarma Laboratories, Fareva, Gedeon Richter, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK),Hospira, Impax Laboratories, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Merck, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Parenteral Drugs India, Patheon, Piramal, Roche Holding, Sanofi, Synthon, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Zentiva, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, and Zydus Cadila.

