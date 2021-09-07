Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Projector Market: Epson, Hitachi, Sony, Panasonic, Vivitek, ViewSonic, Drivers, Emerging Trends, Strategies, Industry Size, Scope and Forecast 2017-2022

Press Release

A projector or image projector is an optical device that projects an image (or moving images) onto a surface, commonly a projection screen. Most projectors create an image by shining a light through a small transparent lens, but some newer types of projectors can project the image directly, by using lasers. A virtual retinal display, or retinal projector, is a projector that projects an image directly on the retina instead of using an external projection screen.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the projector market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volumes and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the projector market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the projector market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global projector market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.
The study provides a decisive view on the projector market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.

  • Key Product Types
    Pico
    Standalone
  • Key Applications

Educational Institutions
Government
Business
Home

  • Key Regions
    North America
    Europe
    Asia Pacific

  • Key Vendors
    Epson
    BenQ
    Hitachi
    Sony
    Infocus
    NEC
    Panasonic
    JVC
    ViewSonic
    Vivitek
    3M
    AAXA
    Aiptek International
    Sharp
    Ricoh
    Eiki
    Canon
    LG
    Optoma
    Acer
    Costar
    Donview
    Seemile
    ACTO
    Honghe

  • Key Questions Answered in this Report
    What will the market size be in 2022?
    What are the key factors driving the global projector market?
    What are the challenges to market growth?
    Who are the key players in the projector market?
    What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
