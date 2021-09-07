Global Surgical Visualization Products Market Analysis Trends and Future Prospects

Global surgical visualization products market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Light Sources, Displays and Monitor, Endoscopic Cameras, Camera Heads, Video Recorders and Processors, Video Convertors, Accessories), Application (ENT Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gastroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Others), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product type, light sources segment is dominating the market because, light sources are used in every endoscopic procedure for the demonstration of the internal organs and the other visualization products are connected with the different type of light sources to provide proper view of the organs..

In application, ENT endoscope segment is the dominating the market as ENT endoscopes are mainly used in the specialty clinics as well as in the hospitals for the diagnosis of the disease associated with the ear, nose and throat. The rising prevalence of disease associated with the ear leads to application of the ENT endoscopes for the diagnosis and the treatments.

In end user, hospitals segment is dominating in the market as, hospital segment is growing with the highest CAGR and market share due to the endoscopes are mainly used in the hospitals for the diagnosis and for surgical procedures performed with the help of endoscope. The visualization systems are used in the surgical procedures for the view of the internal organ in the hospitals.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global surgical visualization products market are listed below;

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

COOK GROUP

Smith & Nephew

Richard Wolf GmbH

Zowietek Electronics, Ltd

Cogentix Medical

ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

Optomic

Happersberger otopront GmbH

SonoScape Medical Corp

MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L

PENTAX Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Fujifilm Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG

