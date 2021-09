Global Technical Textile Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global technical textile market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By Process (Knitted, Non-Woven, Woven and Others), Material (Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Synthetic Polymer, Natural Fiber, Metal, High Performance Fiber and Others), Application (Geotech, Oekotech, Mobiltech, Indutech, Packtech, Sportech, Protech, Buildtech, Agrotech, Hometech, Clothtech and Meditech), Technology (Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Finishing, Nanotechnology and others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

Based on process, the woven segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the wide applicability of the woven fabrics in technical textiles. As, woven fabrics are more durable and most widely used in clothing and garments as well as for decoration and covering purposes. In addition, woven fabric also used as sportswear, medical applications, textiles for electronics and airbag construction in automotive engineering.

Based on material, the synthetic polymer segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is due to the growing popularity of various synthetic polymers such as polypropylene, polyester, polyacrylonitrile, polyether sulfone among others.

Based on application, the geotech segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is majorly due to the growing demand of geotech from construction sector. It has been majorly used in the various construction applications such as road works, river canals and coastal works, railway works, drainage, sports field construction, among others.

Based on technology, the knitting segment is growing at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2026. As knitting is more cost effective, when compared to the spinning, weaving, finishing, and nanotechnology

Key Market Players

The key market players for global technical textile market are listed below;

Berry Global Inc.

DuPont

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Delcotex

Low & Bonar

SRF Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 52

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 52

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 52

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET 52

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 54

1.5 LIMITATION 54

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 55

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 61

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 61

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 62

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 63

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 63

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 64

2.6 ECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE 67

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 68

2.7.1 FACTORS CONSIDERED FOR STUDY 68

2.7.2 MICRO LEVEL INDICATORS 68

2.7.3 MACRO LEVEL INDICATORS 68

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 69

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 71

2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 72

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 73

2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES 74

2.13 ASSUMPTIONS 75

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 76

3.1 DRIVERS 78

3.1.1 DEMAND FOR POLYPROPYLENE IN NON-WOVENS 78

3.1.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR DURABLE NON-WOVEN TECHNICAL TEXTILES 79

3.1.3 INVESTMENT PROMOTION SCHEMES BY GOVERNMENT 80

3.1.4 INCREASING DEMAND FOR DIAPERS TO SUPPORT GROWTH OF DISPOSABLE NON-WOVENS 80

3.2 RESTRAINTS 82

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF RAW MATERIALS USED IN THE TECHNICAL FABRICS 82

3.2.2 COMPLICATED PRODUCTION MECHANISM OF MEDICAL TEXTILE 82

3.2.3 HIGH PRODUCTION COST OF WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND SMART TEXTILES 83

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 83

3.3.1 RECYCLABILITY OF THE TECHNICAL TEXTILES 83

3.3.2 DISPOSABLE TEXTILE TO CREATE NEW AVENUES FOR MANUFACTURERS 84

3.4 CHALLENGES 85

3.4.1 ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS ASSOCIATED WITH THE TEXTILES 85

3.4.2 SHRINKING OF TECHNICAL TEXTILE CREATES HURDLES OF MANUFACTURERS 85

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 86

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 89

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS 92

7 GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET, BY PROCESS 93

7.1 OVERVIEW 94

7.2 NON-WOVEN 95

7.3 KNITTED 96

7.4 WOVEN 96

7.5 OTHERS 97

8 GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET, BY MATERIAL 98

8.1 OVERVIEW 99

8.2 NATURAL FIBER 100

8.2.1 COTTON 101

8.2.2 WOOL 101

8.2.3 SILK 101

8.2.4 SISAL 101

8.2.5 FLAX 101

8.2.6 OTHERS 101

8.3 SYNTHETIC POLYMER 102

8.3.1 POLYPROPYLENE 102

8.3.2 POLYESTER 102

8.3.3 POLYACRYLONITRILE 102

8.3.4 POLYETHERSULFONE 103

8.3.5 OTHERS 103

8.4 REGENERATED FIBER 103

8.4.1 RAYON 103

8.4.2 ACETATE 104

8.5 HIGH PERFORMANCE FIBER 104

8.5.1 CARBON 104

8.5.2 ARAMID 104

8.5.3 UMHW POLYETHYLENE 105

8.5.4 OTHERS 105

8.6 MINERAL 105

8.6.1 ASBESTOS 105

8.6.2 CERAMIC FIBER 105

8.6.3 GLASS 106

8.7 METAL 106

8.8 OTHERS 106

9 GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET, BY APPLICATION 107

9.1 OVERVIEW 108

9.2 PACKTECH 111

9.2.1 LENO BAGS 112

9.2.2 WRAPPING FABRIC 112

9.2.3 JUTE HESSIAN AND SACKS 112

9.2.4 SOFT LUGGAGE PRODUCTS 112

9.2.5 TEA-BAGS FILTER PAPER 112

9.2.6 WOVEN SACKS 112

9.2.7 FIBCS 112

9.2.8 OTHERS 112

9.3 INDUTECH 113

9.3.1 INDUSTRIAL BRUSHES 114

9.3.2 PAPER MAKING FABRICS 114

9.3.3 FILTRATION PRODUCTS 114

9.3.4 COMPUTER PRINTER RIBBON 114

9.3.5 ROPES AND CORDAGES 114

9.3.6 COMPOSITES 114

9.3.7 PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 114

9.3.8 COATED ABRASIVES 114

9.3.9 AGM CERAMIC FIBER BATTERY SEPARATORS 114

9.3.10 BOLTING CLOTH 114

9.3.11 DECATISING CLOTH 114

9.3.12 CIGARETTE FILTERNODS 115

9.3.13 DRIVE BELTS 115

9.3.14 CONVEYOR BELTS 115

9.4 HOMETECH 116

9.4.1 FURNITURE FABRICS 117

9.4.2 MATTRESS AND PILOW COMPONENTS 117

9.4.3 STUFFED TOYS 117

9.4.4 BLINDS 117

9.4.5 FIBERFIL 117

9.4.6 CARPET BACKING CLOTH 117

9.4.7 MOSQUITO NETS 117

9.4.8 VACCUM CLEANER FILTERS 117

9.4.9 OTHERS 117

9.5 MOBILETECH 118

9.5.1 NYLON TYRE CORD 119

9.5.2 SEAT COVER FABRIC/UPHOLSTERY 119

9.5.3 HELMETS 119

9.5.4 INSULATION FELTS 119

9.5.5 AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR CARPETS 119

9.5.6 SUNVISORS/ SUNBLINDS 119

9.5.7 HEADLINERS 119

9.5.8 AIRBAGS 119

9.5.9 SEAT BELT WEBBING 119

9.5.10 CAR BODY COVERS 119

9.5.11 AIRLINE DISPOSABLES 119

9.5.12 AIRCRAFT WEBBINGS 120

9.5.13 TT USAGE IN RAILWAYS 120

9.5.14 AIRCRAFTS UPHOLSTERY 120

9.5.15 OTHERS 120

9.6 CLOTHTECH 121

9.6.1 SEWING THREADS 121

9.6.2 UMBRELLA CLOTH 121

9.6.3 ZIP FASTENERS 122

9.6.4 INTERLININGS 122

9.6.5 LABELS 122

9.6.6 ELASTIC NARROW FABRICS 122

9.6.7 SHOE LACES 122

9.6.8 OTHERS 122

9.7 SPORTECH 123

9.7.1 TENTS 123

9.7.2 SPORTS NETS 124

9.7.3 FOOTWEAR COMPONENTS 124

9.7.4 SWIMWEAR 124

9.7.5 SLEEPING BAGS 124

9.7.6 HOT AIR BALLOONS 124

9.7.7 PARACHUTE FABRICS 124

9.7.8 ARTIFICIAL TURF 124

9.7.9 SPORTS COMPOSITES 124

9.7.10 OTHERS 124

9.8 MEDITECH 125

9.8.1 ARTIFICIAL IMPLANTS 125

9.8.2 SURGICAL DRESSINGS 126

9.8.3 CONTACT LENSES 126

9.8.4 BABY DIAPERS 126

9.8.5 INCONTINENCE DIAPERS 126

9.8.6 SANITARY NAPKINS 126

9.8.7 SURGICAL SUTURES 126

9.8.8 SURGICAL DISPOSABLES 126

9.8.9 OTHERS 126

9.9 BUILDTECH 127

9.9.1 AWNINGS & CANOPIES 127

9.9.2 HOARDINGS & SIGNAES 127

9.9.3 SCAFFOLDING NETS 128

9.9.4 ARCHITECTURAL MEMBRANES 128

9.9.5 HDPE TARPAULINS 128

9.9.6 FLOOR & WALL COVERING 128

9.9.7 OTHERS 128

9.10 PROTECH 129

9.10.1 FIRE RETARDANT APPARELS 129

9.10.2 BALLISTIC PROTECTIVE CLOTHING 129

9.10.3 HIGH ALTITUDE CLOTHING 129

9.10.4 HIGH VISIBILITY CLOTHING 130

9.10.5 NBC SUITS 130

9.10.6 INDUSTRIAL GLOVES 130

9.10.7 OTHERS 130

9.11 AGROTECH 131

9.11.1 ANTI-HAIL/BIRD PROTECTION NETS 131

9.11.2 FINISHING NETS 131

9.11.3 CROP COVERS 131

9.11.4 MULCH MATS 132

9.11.5 SHADE NETS 132

9.11.6 OTHERS 132

9.12 GEOTECH 133

9.12.1 GEOSYNTHETICS 133

9.12.2 AGRO-BASED GEOTEXTILE 133

9.13 OEKOTECH 134

10 GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY 135

10.1 OVERVIEW 136

10.2 SPINNING 137

10.3 KNITTING 137

10.4 WEAVING 137

10.5 FINISHING 137

10.6 NANOTECHNOLOGY 137

10.7 OTHERS 137

11 GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 138

11.1 OVERVIEW 139

11.2 NORTH AMERICA 154

11.2.1 U.S. 168

11.2.2 CANADA 178

11.2.3 MEXICO 189

11.3 EUROPE 200

11.3.1 GERMANY 212

11.3.2 U.K. 221

11.3.3 FRANCE 230

11.3.4 BELGIUM 239

11.3.5 ITALY 248

11.3.6 SPAIN 258

11.3.7 SWITZERLAND 269

11.3.8 RUSSIA 280

11.3.9 TURKEY 291

11.3.10 NETHERLANDS 302

11.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 313

11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 314

11.4.1 CHINA 328

11.4.2 JAPAN 339

11.4.3 INDIA 350

11.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 361

11.4.5 INDONESIA 372

11.4.6 THAILAND 383

11.4.7 SINGAPORE 394

11.4.8 MALAYSIA 404

11.4.9 AUSTRALIA 415

11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 426

11.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 437

11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 438

11.5.1 BRAZIL 452

11.5.2 ARGENTINA 463

11.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 474

11.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 475

11.6.1 U.A.E. 487

11.6.2 SAUDI ARABIA 496

11.6.3 ISRAEL 505

11.6.4 EGYPT 514

11.6.5 SOUTH AFRICA 523

11.6.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 532

12 GLOBAL TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 533

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; GLOBAL 533

12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; NORTH AMERICA 534

12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; EUROPE 535

12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; ASIA PACIFIC 536

13 COMPANY PROFILE 537

13.1 BERRY GLOBAL INC. 537

13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 537

13.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 537

13.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 538

13.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 538

13.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 539

13.2 DUPONT 540

13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 540

13.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 540

13.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 541

13.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 541

13.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 543

13.3 MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. 544

13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 544

13.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 544

13.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 545

13.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 545

13.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 546

13.4 KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV 547

13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 547

Continue…

