Global Trade Surveillance Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global trade surveillance market is expected to reach a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
By Components (solution, services), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Vertical (Capital Markets, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;
In Components, Increase in the implementation provides more effective and advanced analytics solution. Thus, it provides consistency as well as delivering quality alerts through different trading activities.
In Deployment Model, Cloud segment is dominating the market due to its growing acceptance by different capital market institutions. It enables them to adopt positive and a fluid approach towards managing risk and for heightened security.
In organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for the maximum share in the market. The continuous adoption of trade surveillance solutions across different companies has minimized fraudulent cases, data manipulation and illegal trading practices.
In vertical, Capital market is dominating the market due to the presence of different regulatory bodies such as MiFID II, Dodd-Frank and others for proactively monitoring and investigating the trade activities.
Key Market Players
The key market players for global trade surveillance market are listed below;
Software AG
FIS,
SIA S.P.A.,
Celent,
ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC,
Scila AB,
CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY,
Trapets AB,
Abel Noser Holdings LLC,
Crisil Limited,
Cognizant,
IPC System, Inc.,
Aquis Technologies,
OneMarketData,
B-next,
IBM,
Accenture,
Nasdaq, Inc.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 24
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 24
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 24
1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET 24
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25
1.5 LIMITATION 25
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 25
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 28
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 28
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 29
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 30
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 30
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 31
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 34
2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES 35
2.8 ASSUMPTIONS 35
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 36
3.1 DRIVERS 38
3.1.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MONITORING TRADE ACTIVITIES 38
3.1.2 BENEFITS PROVIDED BY SURVEILLANCE TO REDUCE THE MARKET ABUSE 38
3.1.3 GOVERNMENT REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCES 38
3.1.4 RISING DEMAND FOR TECHNOLOGY BASED SURVEILLANCE AGAINST MANUAL BASED SURVEILLANCE 39
3.2 RESTRAINTS 39
3.2.1 DIFFICULT TO ANALYZE THE REAL TIME FRAUD DETECTION 39
3.2.2 LACK OF KNOWLEDGE REGARDING PROFESSIONAL TRADING 39
3.3 OPPURTUNITIES 40
3.3.1 RISING DEMAND FOR TIME SERIES DATABASES AND LOW LATENCY 40
3.4 CHALLENGES 41
3.4.1 COMPLICATED DESIGN OF SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS 41
3.4.2 RUTHLESS BUSINESS MODEL AND NON- STANDARDIZATION OF COMPLIANCES 41
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 42
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 46
6 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS 49
6.1 OVERVIEW 50
6.2 SOLUTION 52
6.2.1 RISK AND COMPLIANCE 52
6.2.2 SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS 52
6.2.3 SERVICE REPORTING AND MONITORING 52
6.2.4 CASE MANAGEMENT 52
6.2.5 OTHERS 52
6.3 SERVICES 53
6.3.1 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 53
6.3.1.1 Consulting 53
6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance 53
6.3.1.3 System Integration 53
6.3.2 MANAGED SERVICES 53
7 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL 54
7.1 OVERVIEW 55
7.2 CLOUD 56
7.3 ON PREMISES 57
7.4 HYBRID 57
8 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE 58
8.1 OVERVIEW 59
8.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES 60
8.3 SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES) 61
9 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY VERTICAL 62
9.1 OVERVIEW 63
9.2 CAPITAL MARKETS 65
9.2.1 SECURITIES 65
9.2.2 HEDGE FUNDS 65
9.2.3 ASSET MANAGEMENT 65
9.2.4 WEALTH MANAGEMENT 65
9.2.5 OTHERS 65
9.3 BANKING FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE (BFSI) 66
10 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 67
10.1 OVERVIEW 68
10.2 NORTH AMERICA 73
10.2.1 U.S. 79
10.2.2 CANADA 82
10.2.3 MEXICO 85
10.3 EUROPE 88
10.3.1 GERMANY 95
10.3.2 U.K. 98
10.3.3 FRANCE 101
10.3.4 SPAIN 104
10.3.5 ITALY 107
10.3.6 NETHERLANDS 110
10.3.7 SWITZERLAND 113
10.3.8 TURKEY 116
10.3.9 BELGIUM 119
10.3.10 RUSSIA 122
10.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 125
10.4 ASIA PACIFIC 126
10.4.1 CHINA 133
10.4.2 JAPAN 136
10.4.3 INDIA 139
10.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 142
10.4.5 INDONESIA 145
10.4.6 AUSTRALIA 148
10.4.7 SINGAPORE 151
10.4.8 THAILAND 154
10.4.9 MALAYSIA 157
10.4.10 PHILIPPINES 160
10.4.11 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC 163
10.5 SOUTH AMERICA 164
10.5.1 BRAZIL 170
10.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 173
10.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 174
10.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 180
10.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 183
11 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 184
11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; GLOBAL 184
11.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; NORTH AMERICA 185
11.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; EUROPE 186
11.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; ASIA PACIFIC 187
12 COMAPNY PROFILE 188
12.1 IBM 188
12.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 188
12.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 188
12.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 189
12.1.4 SERVICES PORTFOLIO 189
12.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 189
12.2 CRISIL LIMITED. 190
12.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 190
12.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 190
12.2.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 191
12.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 191
12.3 ACCENTURE 192
12.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 192
12.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 192
12.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 193
12.3.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 193
12.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 193
12.4 CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY 194
12.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 194
12.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 194
12.4.3 PRODUCTS/SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO 195
12.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 195
12.5 SOFTWARE AG 196
12.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 196
12.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 196
12.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 197
12.5.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 197
12.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 197
12.6 NASDAQ, INC. 198
12.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 198
12.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 198
12.6.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 199
12.6.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 199
12.6.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 199
12.7 FIS 200
12.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 200
12.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 200
12.7.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 201
12.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 201
12.8 SIA S.P.A. 202
12.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 202
12.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 202
12.8.3 PRODUCTS/SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO 203
12.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 203
12.9 CELENT 204
12.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 204
12.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 204
12.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 205
12.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 205
12.10 ACA COMPLIANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC 206
12.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 206
12.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 206
12.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 207
12.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 207
12.11 SCILA AB 208
12.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 208
12.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 208
12.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 209
12.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 209
12.12 TRAPETS AB. 210
12.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 210
12.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 210
12.12.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 211
12.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 211
12.13 ABEL NOSER HOLDINGS LLC 212
12.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 212
12.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 212
12.13.3 SERVICES PORTFOLIO 213
12.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 213
12.14 COGNIZANT 214
12.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 214
12.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 214
12.14.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 215
12.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 215
12.15 IPC SYSTEMS, INC. 216
12.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 216
12.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 216
12.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 217
12.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 217
12.16 AQUIS TECHNOLOGIES 218
12.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 218
12.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 218
12.16.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 219
12.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 219
12.17 ONEMARKETDATA 220
12.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 220
12.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 220
