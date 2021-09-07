Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market scrutinized in new research

Global vehicle motorized door market is expected to reach a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Technology (Soft Close door, Power Sliding door and Retractable Door Handle), Component (Door Handle Sensor, NFC Reader, Actuators and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Electric Vehicles), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Middle East and Africa).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In component, door handle sensor segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to due to increasing adoption of these sensors in vehicle motorized doors.

In technology, soft close doors segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to rising sales of luxury cars in countries such as US, UK, China and others.

In vehicle type, passenger cars segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased focus of automakers for deploying soft close doors in high end luxury vehicles.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global vehicle motorized door market are listed below;

NXP Semiconductors

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaltbau Holding AG

Smartrac N.V.

Kiekert AG

WITTE Automotive

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Huf H?lsbeck & F?rst GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Valeo

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET 19

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 21

1.5 LIMITATION 21

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 21

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 23

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 23

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 24

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 25

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 26

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 29

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 30

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 31

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 32

2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 32

3 CURRENT AND FUTURE CARLINES DEPLOYED WITH VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR HANDLE SYSTEM 33

3.1 CURRENT CARLINE WITH MOTORIZE DOORS 33

3.2 FUTURE CARLINE WITH MOTORIZE DOORS 33

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11802

4 WORKING OF COMPONENTS USED IN VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR 34

4.1 WORKING OF ACTUATORS 34

4.1.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED 34

4.1.2 OEMS HAS DEPLOYED ACTUATORS 34

4.1.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS 34

4.2 WORKING OF DOOR HANDLE SENSOR 35

4.2.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED 35

4.2.2 OEMS HAVE DEPLOYED DOOR HANDLE SENSOR 35

4.2.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS 35

4.3 WORKING OF NFC 36

4.3.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED 36

4.3.2 OEMS HAVE DEPLOYED NFC 36

4.3.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS 36

5 OVERVIEW OF DIFFERENT TYPE OF VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOORS 37

5.1 WORKING OF POWER SLIDING DOORS 37

5.1.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED 37

5.1.2 OEMS HAS DEPLOYED POWER SLIDING DOORS 38

5.1.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS 38

5.2 WORKING OF RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLE SYSTEMS 39

5.2.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED 40

5.2.2 OEMS HAS DEPLOYED RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLES IN VEHICLES 40

5.2.3 OEMS TO DEPLOY RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLES IN FUTURE UPCOMING VEHICLE MODELS 40

5.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS 40

5.3 WORKING OF SOFT CLOSING DOORS 41

5.3.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED 41

5.3.2 OEMS HAVE DEPLOYED SOFT CLOSING DOORS 41

5.3.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS 41

COST TREND ANALYSIS OF VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR HANDLE SYSTEM 42

5.4 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF TYPES OF MOTORIZE DOORS (USD) 42

5.5 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF TYPES OF COMPONENTS IN MOTORIZED DOORS (USD) 42

6 MARKET OVERVIEW 43

6.1 DRIVERS 45

6.1.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR LUXURIOUS AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES 45

6.1.2 GROWING FOCUS TOWARDS EASY AND CABLE FREE OPERATIONS 45

6.1.3 BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH AUTOMATIC DOOR, SUCH AS ENERGY SAVINGS AND HIGH SECURITY 46

6.2 RESTRAINTS 47

6.2.1 HIGH MAINTENANCE COST 47

6.2.2 THE HIGH PRICE OF THE RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLES AS COMPARED TO THE STANDARD SELLING DOOR HANDLE 47

6.3 OPPORTUNITIES 48

6.3.1 DEVELOPMENT OF NEW KEY DOOR TECHNOLOGIES 48

6.3.2 RAPIDLY GROWING CONCERN TOWARDS VEHICLE SAFETY SYSTEMS IN DEVELOPED AND DEVELOPING NATIONS 48

6.4 CHALLENGE 49

6.4.1 REMOTE BATTERY DRAIN ISSUE 49

7 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 50

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 53

8.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 54

9 KEY INSIGHTS 56

10 GLOBAL VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY 57

10.1 OVERVIEW 58

10.2 SOFT CLOSE DOOR 60

10.3 POWER SLIDING DOOR 61

10.4 RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLE 62

11 GLOBAL VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET, BY COMPONENT 63

11.1 OVERVIEW 64

11.2 DOOR HANDLE SENSOR 66

11.3 NFC READER 66

11.4 ACTUATORS 67

11.5 OTHERS 67

12 GLOBAL VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE 68

12.1 OVERVIEW 69

12.2 PASSENGER CARS 71

12.3 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 72

12.4 ELECTRIC VEHICLES 73

13 GLOBAL VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR, BY GEOGRAPHY 74

13.1 OVERVIEW 75

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11802

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]