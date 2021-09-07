Healthcare Business Intelligence 2018 Global Market Key Players – IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy, Oracle Corporation – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc

SAP AG

SAS Institute, Inc

TIBCO Software Inc

Tableau Software

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Siemens Healthcare

Perficient, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional BI

Cloud BI

Mobile BI

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical

Financial Analysis

Operational Performance & Cost Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Traditional BI

1.4.3 Cloud BI

1.4.4 Mobile BI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Clinical

1.5.3 Financial Analysis

1.5.4 Operational Performance & Cost Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Information Builders

12.2.1 Information Builders Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

12.2.4 Information Builders Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Information Builders Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft Corporation

12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.4 MicroStrategy

12.4.1 MicroStrategy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

12.4.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development

12.5 Oracle Corporation

12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

Continued…….

