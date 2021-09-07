High Barrier Packaging Films Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Information Report, by Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Low-Density Polyethylene And Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Transparent high barrier films and Others), by Product, by Technology (Multi-Layer Film, Sustainable Barrier Coatings, Besela Barrier Film and Others), by Application and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

High barrier packaging films provide protection to sensitive material from damage stimulus such as moisture, oxygen, and dust, which can degrade quality of products. These films are a suitable substitute for food packaging. They increase shelf life, serve as printing substrate and reduce the need for preservatives. High barrier films in flexible packaging are often used to ensure product integrity and maintain quality in case of water permeation moisture, oil, oxygen, aroma, flavor, gas, and light. High barrier film packaging has major application in fast moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products, which drives the growth of the market. However, fluctuating price of raw materials and expensive, may hamper the growth of the market.

Global high barrier packaging films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Among regions, Asia Pacific has the biggest high barrier packaging films market, followed by North America. It is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.), The Mondi Group (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Printpack Inc. (U.S.), Linpac Packaging Limited (U.K.), and Sigma Plastics Group (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis

Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market has been segmented based on material, product, technology, application and region. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented as bio plastics, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, ethylene vinyl alcohol, low-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene, transparent high barrier films and others. Polyethylene dominates the material segment of the market, with the fastest growth, and is expected to be the fastest growing material segment. Majority of the end-users use LDPE for high barrier packaging films. It has numerous benefits such as ease of processing, barrier to moisture, strength/toughness, flexibility, and ease of sealing. Transparent high barrier films are expected to gain significant share during the forecast period Extensive research & development, and continuous product development for advanced packaging, is fuelling the transparent high barrier films segment growth. PVC is a dense material. It is considered a common material in India, when clarity is an important selection criterion, particularly for consumer packaging.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as multi-layer film, sustainable barrier coatings, Besela barrier film, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Food & beverages has the highest share, with the fastest growth of all the application segments of the market, and is expected to be the fastest growing application segment. Increasing population, along with growing demand for food and beverages, is driving the growth of the market. The food products packaged using these films contain less preservatives than canned food products, which has increased their acceptance among health-conscious consumers. Transparent barrier packaging film is a preferred material for the packaging of meat, vegetable, and some beverages in the food industry. Pharmaceutical application is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global high barrier packaging films market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global High Barrier Packaging Films market by its material, product, manufacturing process, application and region.

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Low-Density Polyethylene And Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Transparent high barrier films

Others

By Product

Bags And Pouches

Wrapping Film

Tray Lidding Film

Others

By Technology

Multi-Layer Film

Sustainable Barrier Coatings

besela barrier film

Other

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care and cosmetics

Other

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

