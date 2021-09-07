Industrial Battery Market to Observe Strong Development by 2028

Research and Development Continues to Bring Innovations to the Industrial Battery Market

Research and development activities are continually bringing healthy innovations to the technological world. The battery technology is amongst the well-evaluated technological developments that the globe has witnessed. The New Jersey Institute of Technology researchers along with other academic collaborators are working towards lowering the toxicity levels and the amount of cobalt used in battery production while keeping the product a cost-effective one. While the cobalt-free battery would be made ahead in time, this research revolutionizes the way batteries are manufactured.

The increasing proliferation of electronic commerce is expected to boost the distribution of industrial battery. Owing to these capabilities, the online sales channels are a fruitful deal for industrial battery providers. For example, Exide Industries, has witnessed a large leap in the sales of batteries through the online channel.

Investments in Emerging Economies to Exhibit Outpaced Opportunities for Industrial Battery Makers

Emerging nations are becoming a focal point for the industrial battery makers owing to the endless scope that the region provides. Owing to this these nations witness major investments by industrial battery producer. For example, the Exide Industries, aims to invest largely on the two projects in Haldia, and further plans to make it a hub of battery production in Southeast Asia. Moreover, the company has also acquired a Tudor’s factory to begin its new manufacturing facility.

Industrial Battery Producers to Seek Overwhelming Scope in Leading Nations

Investments in leading nations have also been a major aspect of growth for the industrial battery producers. Industrial battery market players are eyeing on the opportunities offered by these countries. Panasonic, a key industrial battery maker is expanding its capabilities of battery manufacturing in the United States, owing to its commitment to supply high-quality and a broader range of battery technologies to the customers.

Market Players to Benefit from Increasing Demand for Industrial Battery

Key players in the industrial battery market are focused towards leveraging the opportunities ties along the rising demand for industrial batteries. The major focus is on gaining a competitive edge while providing state-of-the-art solutions throughout the application segments.

The key players in the industrial battery market include Johnson Controls, S Battery, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Panasonic, CenturyYuasa, GB Industrial Battery, LG Chem., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, BYD Motors Inc., Bloomberg L.P., GS Yuasa, Tianeng Power International Co., Ltd., Exide Technologies Inc., Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG., Lithium Air Industries, SAFT Group S.A., Samsung sdi co. Ltd., and others.

Enersys delivered the 30,000th NexSys battery to Perfetti Van Melle, a confectionery manufacturer. The company selected the NexSys batteries by EnerSys for its North American distribution center which ensures that the workflow remains low-maintenance.

Johnson Controls, a leading producer and provider of industrial battery recently signed an agreement with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. with an aim to provide innovative battery technologies to the Indian market. Although this agreement focuses on manufacturing of batteries for their use in automobiles, the increasing investments done by a leading industrial battery maker illustrate their strong hold over the market.

Exide Industries Ltd., an industrial battery maker, formed a joint venture with Leclanche SA, a Switzerland based company. The main focus of this joint venture is production of lithium- ion batteries in India.

Classification of the Industrial Battery Market based on Key Factors

When classified on the basis of type, the industrial battery market can be segmented into lithium-based batteries, lead-acid batteries, and nickel-based batteries.

Market of Industrial battery, when divided based on the rated capacity, the segments include capacity – nominal vs usable, charging – charge voltage, charge rate, electrolyte dependent, cell voltage – depth of discharge, operational range, cathode material, power – pulse loads, discharge rate, impedance.

The segmentation of industrial battery market is based on application includes segments such as military, remote wireless communication, grid-level energy storage, uninterruptable power supply (UPS) or backup power supply, industrial equipment, automotive industry, electronics and electrical, aerospace industry, telecom and data communication, and other.