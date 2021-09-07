Insulinoma Market Size, Share, SWOT Analysis, Growth Values, Statistics, Challenges, Top Leaders by Global Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Insulinoma is a type of rare tumour of the beta cells of pancreas that results in an excessive secretion of insulin leading to hypoglycaemia. The symptoms of insulinoma are hypoglycaemia and associated symptoms such as blurred vision, lethargy, diplopia, light headedness, convulsions, unconsciousness, which can also be life-threatening. Severe hypoglycemia may result in seizures, coma, and permanent neurological damage. Symptoms such as palpitations, tachycardia, sweating, hunger, anxiety etc. are caused by catecholaminergic response to hypoglycaemia triggered by insulinomas.

Insulinomas occur in people between the ages of 40 and 60 and grow slowly. According to cancer research 10% of insulinomas are cancerous and approximately 10% of patients diagnosed with insulinoma have more than one tumour. Insulinomas affect between one to five people out of one million each year.

Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as surgery is the definitive treatment for insulinoma market. The advent of minimally invasive treatment has changed the market landscape for surgeries to a large extent. Miniaturization of surgical instruments and development of non-invasive treatment such as radiofrequency ablation is expected to drive the future market. The growing demand for better minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are

Abcam plc

Cironpharma

Pfizer Plc.

Entax Medical

Olympus

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Cook Medical, Inc., and others

Segmentation:

The global insulinoma market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as benign, and metastasize.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as blood test, endoscopic ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, radiofrequency ablation, chemotherapy and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the healthcare. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products and surgical procedures in the US drives the insulinoma market. Also, concentration of major healthcare companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with the larger insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the US expend high on the healthcare, which accounts for 16% of GDP also cruises the sale of insulinoma treatment.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs during the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for will be Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development. However, Africa has the highest unmet needs in the world and cost-effective products will be the key to dominate the African market.

