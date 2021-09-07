Intelligent Rubber Tracks Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems and roaring demand for lightweight, low noise, less vibrating, high tractive materials are embellishing the global intelligent rubber tracks market during the forecast period. Rubber track is a type of circular tape made of rubber and fiber or metal composite materials mounted over the wheels of vehicles to assist the wheel’s movement in a condition where wheels are not helpful. It is expected that rubber tracks may be substantial replacement of tires in heavy machineries used in the construction, mining, agriculture and military sectors. The intelligent rubber tracks provide better traction, with high stability, small ground pressure, low vibration, low noise floatation and durability without damaging the road at high speed. Additionally, the braking distance is greatly reduced at slippery surfaces, such as ice, mud, snow and hard surface. It is expected that the top speed of the vehicle may increase by 8–10 km/h when the acceleration is increased by 15–25%, but this phenomenon totally depends on the type of vehicle and soil. Intelligent rubber track is mainly used in dozers, pavers and excavators. Over the past few years, the intelligent rubber tracks are used in dozers, pavers, excavators, industrial ATVs/UTVs, robots, toys, shipping and space programs as well as tractors, harvester and forest machinery. The manufacturers are focusing towards advance technologies, for instance, Mattracks 400M1A1 rubber track for commercial vehicles weighing up to 40,000 pounds that require off-road mobility. Furthermore, steel or rubber tracks are gaining remarkable traction in the market owing to their superior distinguishing traction on slippery conditions and hills. Moreover, it can work on hard ground surfaces and gravel without affecting the tread life of the rubber. However, military machineries such as tanks, armored personnel carriers, military robots, IFV and recon are shifting towards rubber tracks as they offer higher mobility by reducing the weight, vibrations and increase the speed of the vehicle. On the other hand, regular tracks are mainly used in vehicles where conventional wheels cannot be used, for instance, in heavy construction, mining and military machineries. Triangular tracks are used primarily in small vehicles, such as cars, trucks, ATV and UTV as well in robots and rovers too.

Intelligent Rubber Tracks Market: Dynamics

Due to digitalization in the agricultural industry, manufacturers are focusing towards sensor-equipped cutting edge technologies for measuring internal temperature that result of targeted monitoring, extends the service life of the components, upsurges their efficiency and lowers the repair costs. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in the construction and mining industries have embellished the global intelligent rubber track market during the forecast period.

Extreme off-road conditions, such as broken stone, jagged base, scrap iron and continuous transporting, aggressive turning on hard surface, are factors expected to hinder the global intelligent rubber tracks market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are aiming towards smart material innovative technologies, for instance, Conversion Track System and Vortech rubber track system for enhancing the durability and reliability of rubber tracks. Furthermore, the manufacturers are having positive potential towards the H-shaped tread pattern as it provides 60% more biting edge around the tread lug compared to the standard tread patterns that result of consistent grip and improves traction for the vehicles.

Intelligent Rubber Tracks Market: Segmentation

The global intelligent rubber tracks market can be segmented on the basis of design of Product Type:

Triangular tracks

Regular tracks

The global intelligent rubber tracks market can be segmented on the basis of Technology:

Conversion Track System (CTS)

Trailed Track System (TTS)

The global intelligent rubber tracks market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Agricultural Machinery

Industry Machinery

Industrial & Energy plant

Military Machinery

Airport

Municipal & Sports Vehicles

Others

Intelligent Rubber Tracks Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant in the global intelligent rubber tracks market owing to significant growth in the agriculture industry as well growing construction activities, predominantly in China and India, during the forecast period. Moreover, North America is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing mining activities throughout the forecast period. Latin America is also gaining remarkable traction in the global intelligent rubber track market owing to increasing mining projects. It is expected that the Indo Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) program may give positive potential in the global intelligent rubber track market by the end of 2027.

Intelligent Rubber Tracks Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants of the global intelligent rubber track market are:

Artic Investments S.A.

McLaren Industries Inc.

Tempo International Inc.

Bridgestone Industrial Products America, Inc.

Continental AG

GRUPPO MINITOP srl

Chermack Machine Inc.

