Intelligent Threat Security Market Development Strategy and Future Prospects 2023

Intelligent Threat Security Market – Scenario

The global intelligent threat security market is presumed to demonstrate a healthy CAGR of 18.1% during the appraisal period (2017-2023) owing to the rising number of sophisticated threats, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Threat intelligence is termed as an evidence-based knowledge known as cyber threat intelligence which comprises context, indicators, actionable advice, and mechanisms regarding existing danger to an asset. It provides refined information to the organizations and allows them to take immediate action against attack and prevents them from causing damage to the company assets.

Intelligent Threat Security Market – Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global intelligent threat security market are Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), AlienVault Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), Farsight Security Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), Optiv Security Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(U.S.).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Threat intelligence is generally collected from disparate sources and is later synthesized by the human analysts in order to identify a particular threat. With the increasing number of sophisticated threats and fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions, the global intelligent threat security market is considered to fuel during the appraisal period. Also, government regulations associated with data security, and growing adoption of crowd-sourced threat intelligent platform are driving the market across the globe. Moreover, rise in interconnectivity owing to the BYOD and IoT trends, strict directives for the protection of data, and growing number of targeted attacks ubiquitous Advanced Persistent Threats are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

On the flip side, lack of technical expertise coupled with high initial costs is some of the major concerns considered to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Intelligent Threat Security Market – Industry News

November 14, 2018: A global leader in mobile threat defense, Zimperium has recently announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association in order to help organizations identify and defend against the world of rising sophisticated mobile cyber threats.

Global Intelligent Threat Security Market: Segmental Analysis

The global intelligent threat security market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.

By mode of solution, the global intelligent threat security market has been segmented into log management, security information and event management (SIEM), security and vulnerability management (SVM), identity and access management (IAM), incident forensics, and risk management. Among these, the SIEM segment holds the largest share. The solution offers insights into the activities and keeps track of the records of an organization’s IT environment.

By mode of service, the global intelligent threat security market has been segmented into advanced threat monitoring, managed service, professional service, security intelligence feed, training and support, and consulting service.

By mode of deployment, the global intelligent threat security market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud deployment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the review period as they are cost-effective and do not require installing, purchasing, and maintaining the software or hardware.

By mode of organization size, the global intelligent threat security market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By mode of vertical, the global intelligent threat security market has been segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, transportation, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, education, and others. Among these, the BFSI vertical is considered to maintain its dominance over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The growth is due to the rising incidences of frauds and cyber-attacks, strict regulations, protection from advanced threat and need for real-time detection.

Intelligent Threat Security Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the intelligent threat security market spans across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is considered to dominate the global intelligent threat market owing to the rising adoption of threat intelligence services and cybersecurity solutions. Moreover, prominent companies are developing innovative threat intelligence technology in this region which is further fueling the global market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness rapid growth as the region is hub to small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Also, economies such as Japan, China, and India are investing in expanding their network defenses in order to protect cyber-attacks, thereby augmenting the market in this region.

