Learn details of the PUR Shippers Market : industry analysis by 2028

In recent years, the need for improved handling of temperature-sensitive products has resulted in better research for more progressive temperature-controlled insulation materials such as PUR shippers. In addition, PUR shippers offer major advantages over conventional expanded polystyrene (EPS) and VIP shippers. PUR shippers are comparatively smaller and lighter in weight, provide wider temperature ranges, reduce refrigerant requirements and in turn, cut distribution costs. They have the most efficient conventional insulation and a heat conductivity of 20–25 mW / m.K. Furthermore, PUR shippers provide an autonomy of 5 days between +2 /+8 degree Celsius. Increasing preference towards ocean freight often increases carriage time, further driving the adoption of PUR shippers.

To adapt to the growing regulatory pressure and reduce the cost of transportation, service providers are concentrating on the utilization of reusable packaging solutions such as PUR shippers as opposed to single direction systems. Reusable packaging solutions such as PUR shipper help in reducing carbon footprint by reducing the usage of refrigerants and other insulation materials which have significant environmental concerns. Companies are also focusing on reducing maintenance costs by replacing standard plastic or corrugated outer boxes with polyethylene outer containers, which increases the ease of remove and replace PUR shippers.

Global PUR Shippers Market: Dynamics

The PUR shippers market is estimated to witness significant growth on the backdrop of the growing demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions around the globe. In addition, some companies are also offering PUR shippers equipped with temperature sensors, which can immediately detect if the container has been opened during transportation. In September 2013, Sofrigam, in association with ColdKeeper, launched MedTraveller, a reusable shipper made of aluminium coated PUR shippers, offering 24 hours of protection. In 2017, Sonoco Thermosafe launched PUR shippers, which are containers used for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products. In September 2016, Jarden Life Sciences introduced e-PUR shippers, a reformulated version of conventional PUR shippers, which are lighter in weight but offer superior insulation.

On the other hand, the growth of the PUR shippers market may be hampered by the high cost of temperature-controlled packaging solutions such as PUR shippers, which is a concern for small pharma manufacturers.

Global PUR Shippers Market: Segmentation

The global PUR shippers market has been segmented on the basis of application, capacity and end use. The pricing for PUR shippers has been represented in US$ Million, and the volume has been represented in Units.

On the basis of application, the global PUR shippers market has been segmented as: Frozen, Ambient & Chilled

On the basis of capacity, the global PUR shippers market has been segmented as: Less than 5 liters, 5 liters to 10 liters, 10 liters to 15 liters & 15 liters & above

On the basis of end use, the global PUR shippers market has been segmented as: Pharmaceutical & healthcare(Clinical samples, Serum, Blood & Others), Chemicals & agro chemical, Food & beverage, Industrial & Others

Global PUR Shippers Market: Regional Overview

The U.S. PUR shippers market is anticipated to lead the North America market during the forecast period. India and China are expected to witness noteworthy growth in the Asia Pacific PUR shippers market, owing to the growing demand for temperature-sensitive packaging for pharmaceutical goods in emerging economies. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa PUR shippers market is projected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global PUR Shippers Market: Market Participants

A few of the key players in the PUR shippers market are Sonoco Products Co., Jarden Life Sciences, Chill-Pak, Pelican BioThermal LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Sintex Plastics Technology Limited, Cryopak Industries Inc., Mesa Laboratories, Inc., American Aerogel Corporation, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Topa Thermal Packaging BV, Sofrigam SA, and ACH Foam Technologies. Some of the local and unorganized players are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the PUR shippers market during the forecast period.