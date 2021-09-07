Leprosy Treatment Market will reach nearly USD 3.5 billion in revenues by 2023

Market Highlights:

The leprosy treatment market is chiefly driven by rise in awareness and greater integration of leprosy treatment in national health agenda of many countries.

According to World Health Organization estimates from 138 countries, the global prevalence of leprosy in 2015 was 176 176 cases (0.18 cases per 10000 people). The number of new cases reported globally in 2015 was 211 973 (0.21 new cases per 10000 people) and in 2014, 213 899 new cases were reported. Thus there is a degree of continued transmission of infection where 96% of new cases were reported from 22 countries. Multi drug therapy (MDT) is the trend due to rising resistance to dapsone with rifampicin and clofazimin the drugs added to this therapy. Multi drug therapy has a 100% cure rate. The widespread use of MDT and the reduction in duration of treatment dramatically contributed to the fall in prevalence of leprosy which fell by 99%, from 21.1 cases per 10 000 people in 1983 to 0.2 cases per 10 000 people in 2015. This has resulted in the elimination of leprosy from most nations except a few.

The MDT was initially funded by The Nippon Foundation, and since 2000 under an agreement with Novartis who extended the duration to 2020. Thus there exists a bipolar market consisting of private free market and a contract market. The free cost of treatment funded under different government schemes has reduced the incentives for developing any newer drug molecule which has constrained future growth. Thus any new drug has to have higher cure rates and faster cure time for emerging as a market leader.

Global Leprosy treatment Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Glaxo Smithcline, Systopic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Acme Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Astra Zeneca, Lark Laboratories Ltd., and others.

Segmentation:

The global leprosy treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, disease type and market channel. Based on drug class, the market has been segmented as sulfone, phenazine, derivative, anti-tubercular drugs and others. Based on the disease type, the market has been segmented as paucibacillary leprosy, multibacillary leprosy. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as private, contract and others.

